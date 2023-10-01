Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals

    Indian shooter Kynan Chenai demonstrated exceptional precision and skill, securing a Bronze medal in the Trap shooting event at the 2023 Asian Games.

    Shooting Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Indian shooter Kynan Chenai secured a Bronze medal in the Trap shooting event at the 2023 Asian Games. With unwavering focus and remarkable accuracy, Kynan clinched the podium finish, adding to India's growing medal tally. His performance was a testament to his dedication and hard work in the sport, and it earned him a well-deserved place among the top shooters in Asia.

    Kynan Chenai's achievement at the Asian Games is a source of pride for India, highlighting the country's prowess in shooting sports on the international stage. Congratulations poured in for this talented marksman.

    This achievement marks the highest-ever medal count for India in shooting at the Asian Games. During the competition, Chenai briefly held the second position, hitting 18 out of 20 shots, while his compatriot Zoravar had 17 out of 20 at a point. However, both faced a downturn, with Zoravar being eliminated after reaching 23 out of 30 shots, while Chenai narrowly missed out on medal contention. Chenai's fortunes took a positive turn as he clinched the bronze medal by tying with Qatar's Mohammed Al Rumaihi at 29/35. He then engaged in a fierce battle with China's Ying Qi and Talal Alrashidi for the gold medal. Ultimately, Chenai concluded with a score of 32/40, securing the bronze medal for India.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Men win gold in trap team event, Women secure silver in shooting

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
