India's Priya registered a dominant 5:0 victory in the women's 60kg at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, while Jadumani Singh narrowly lost 2-3 to the top seed in a hard-fought men's 55kg bout on Day 2 in Ulaanbaatar.

Priya Dominates in Women's 60kg

India's Priya registered a dominant 5:0 win while Jadumani Singh pushed the top seed to the wire on Day 2 of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulaanbaatar. In the women's 60kg category, Priya put on a clinical display to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko, showcasing control and composure throughout the bout to progress to the next stage. She will next face China's Chengyu Yang, the number two seed in the category, in what promises to be a high-quality contest, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

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Jadumani's Valiant Effort in Men's 55kg

In the men's 55kg category, Jadumani fought a closely contested bout against Japan's Rui Yamaguchi, eventually going down 2-3 in a split decision. Yamaguchi, the No.1 seed in the category, came into the tournament with strong credentials, including a silver medal at the Astana event and a bronze at the Boxing World Cup Finals, making him one of the favourites in the field. Despite facing a highly accomplished opponent, Jadumani matched him punch for punch, pushing the contest to the wire in what turned out to be one of the closest bouts of the day.

With a mix of dominant performances and hard-fought contests, the Indian contingent continues its campaign in the early stages of the tournament.

The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 features top boxing talent from across the continent, with each bout playing a crucial role in shaping the road to the medal rounds. (ANI)