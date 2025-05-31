Indian athletes won 24 medals at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, finishing 2nd behind China. Sachin Yadav won silver in javelin throw with a personal best, while Animesh Kujur clinched bronze in the 200m, setting a new national record.

The Indian athletes fought hard and gave a good account of themselves on the concluding day of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships here on Saturday in the South Korean City of Gumi to swell the overall medal tally to 24 to finish in second place behind China.

Of the 24 medals, eight were gold, 10 silver, and six bronze. China topped the table chart with 26 medals, including 15 gold, eight silver, and three bronze medals, as per a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Japan, with 24 medals, four of them gold, was third in the medal tally.

All eyes on the final day of the continental competition were on the men's javelin throw. Sachin Yadav, on his international debut, recorded a personal and season best of 85.16m to win the silver medal behind Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (86.40m).

Sachin Yadav on missing the automatic qualification for World Championships

On his missing the automatic qualification mark of 85.50m for the September 13 to 21 Tokyo World Athletics Championships, Yadav said, the Asian championships were a good learning experience and he will get back to chalk out plans for his next competition.

"I missed vital training sessions due to ankle and shoulder niggle which hampered my preparation for the Asian meet. I should be able to recover the lost ground in the coming weeks to achieve my goal of earning a ticket to Worlds in my next competition," Yadav said as quoted by the AFI press release.

Yadav said he was focused on giving his best in his first international meet. "I always focus on my performance during competition and don't look at the results of other competitors," the Asian silver medallist said.

India added more medals on final day

The final day also saw Animesh Kujur sprinting to glory in the men's 200m. A false start by a Chinese sprinter didn't upset the Indian sprinter's strategy to win a medal in the 200m.

On his way to winning bronze, Kujur clocked 20.32 seconds to better his national record of 20.40 seconds set in a domestic meet in Kochi in April.

"The start was not so good. But good curve running enabled me to earn a medal in the Asian meet," Kujur said in the post-race interaction.

Indian quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Abhinaya Rajarajan, and Nithya Gandhe clocked 43.86 seconds to win silver in women's 4x100m relay. China took home gold while Thailand won bronze.

Distance runner Parul Chaudhary added a second silver to her kitty on Saturday. The winner of silver in the women's 3,000m steeplechase added a 5000m silver medal to her collection today. Middle-distance runner Pooja also added an 800m bronze to her kitty. She had won a 1500m silver in the competition.

Vithya Ramraj also won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles. She clocked 56.46 seconds. However, Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe weren't successful in winning medals in the women's 200m.