Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin named his probable CSK playing XII for IPL 2026, highlighting bowling concerns in the middle and death overs. He stressed Noor Ahmed’s role and the need for an impact spinner.

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked his probable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XII for IPL 2026 while raising concerns about their bowling balance. The five-time champions, who finished last in IPL 2025, will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

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Ashwin’s lineup included Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as the top three. Shivam Dube was slotted at four, followed by Dewald Brevis at five and Prashant Veer at six. MS Dhoni was placed at seven, Jamie Overton at eight, Noor Ahmed at nine, Matt Henry at ten, and Khaleel Ahmed at eleven. For the impact player role, Ashwin suggested Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, or Rahul Chahar.

Bowling concerns highlighted

Ashwin pointed out that while CSK’s powerplay bowling looked strong, the middle and death overs could be problematic. He emphasized the importance of using Noor Ahmed wisely, noting that if Noor bowls in the powerplay, CSK would be left with fewer overs from him in the middle. This, he said, would necessitate the inclusion of another leg spinner such as Rahul Chahar or Shreyas Gopal as the impact substitute.

“I have my doubts on who will partner Noor Ahmed in the middle overs in this bowling line-up. And in the death. I am not worried for the powerplay. CSK have addressed both batting and bowling powerplay. Matt Henry is probably the best new-ball bowler in the market right now,” Ashwin explained.

He added that if Noor is used in the powerplay, CSK would be hamstrung later in the innings. “If that is the plan, then you better play another leg-spinner who will bowl the middle overs,” he said.

Role of Shivam Dube and Noor Ahmed

Ashwin also mentioned that Shivam Dube could be used sparingly as a sixth or seventh bowler, but the key would be Noor Ahmed’s control in the middle overs. “If he controls the middle overs and gets you wickets throughout the season, that is how CSK will be able to really push for a case,” Ashwin noted.

He stressed that CSK must find a way to manage the fifth and sixth overs without overburdening Noor in the powerplay. The balance between powerplay specialists and middle-over containment will be crucial for their campaign.