Australia is preparing its bowling attack for a 'Bazball' conducive pitch in Perth for the first Ashes Test. Steve Smith inspected the wicket, which troubled the hosts last year against India and is expected to be fast and bouncy.

Aussie Camp Inspects 'Bazball-Friendly' Perth Pitch

Australia is preparing its bowling attack for a 'Bazball' conducive pitch that could suit England's aggressive style of play for the first Ashes Test at Perth's Optus Stadium, with Steve Smith and his teammates having a look at the pitch ahead of the Test match on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A day after reaching Perth, Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey were spotted carrying out a pitch inspection that troubled the hosts last year, when India secured a 295-run win at the same venue in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah taking eight Aussie wickets.

Four days away from ball one, the pitch had a light green tinge to it and even grass covering. But with the temperature forecast signalling a reach to 31 degrees on Tuesday, the pitch is expected to dry out as the week passes by, making it, in all likelihood, a friendly wicket for whoever bats first.

Players Expect Pace and Bounce

Though the curator, Isaac McDonald, watered the pitch on Monday afternoon, the Aussie camp was surprised by how dry it looked four days ahead of the first Test. Batter Marnus Labuschagne, who struggled against India last summer, said that an early look at the pitch suggests that England could unleash some lethal short-pitched deliveries on Aussies, who are battling form, injury and position-based issues of their own.

"It is a bit far out to make any judgment call on where the wicket's going to be at in five days' time," Labuschagne said as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald. "We played a game here this week versus Western Australia [at the WACA Ground] and it was nice to play on a wicket that is probably going to play fairly similar to these conditions."

"They have got a pace bowling attack that has got some air speed, so I am sure they will come at us with some short balls at certain times of the game. For me, it is just trying to continue that process and the clarity I have brought this season so far," he added.

All-rounder Beau Webster, who has batted on different surfaces so far in his seven-Test career across Australia, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, is open to an even pitch and expects the pitch to be "fast and bouncy".

"I would love one (an even pitch)," Webster said. "Sometimes a 40 or 60 is as good as 100 in some innings where it is a low-scoring affair."

"I am expecting it to be fast and bouncy and offer a little bit for the seamers with the new ball. I am pretty confident our team can play in any conditions. We have shown over the last 12 months that we can win from any conditions, in any country, really," he added.

Curator Aims for Balanced Pitch

While England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket has taken the world by storm on flatter surfaces, Australian bowlers have urged curators to leave some assistance for them too on the surface.

Issac was split when asked about the pitch last week. "Something in it for the quicks, something in it for the batters," curator Isaac McDonald told The West Australian in an interview last week, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald. "Good batters scored good runs, and the quicks were in the game in the last few Tests here.

"We are aiming for that really good balance between bat and ball, but the characteristics of pace and bounce have got to be there, and we will see what happens on day one," he added.

Squads and Series Schedule

Aussies had their first training here on Monday afternoon after arriving on Sunday, while the England team enjoyed a day-off after completing their practice match against England Lions last week.

Australia's First Test squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England's squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Series schedule:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25. Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8. Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21. Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30. Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8. (ANI)