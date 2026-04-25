Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh interacted with children from a local NGO for the team's new social media series, 'The Real Kings'. The event, supported by NamMyoho Daan Foundation, captured his candid and humorous off-field personality.

Punjab Kings and Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh met and interacted with a group of young children and answered every question that came his way - as a part of Punjab Kings' new social media series, 'The Real Kings'.

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The children, from a local NGO, brought together with support from NamMyoho Daan Foundation and Phool Versha Foundation, met Arshdeep Singh in a setting that was equal parts candid and heartwarming, according to a release. With no filter and no hesitation, they asked the questions fans rarely get to ask, and Arshdeep answered them all in his trademark style.

Arshdeep's Off-Field Persona

Known for his warmth off the field, Arshdeep is a cricketer who tends to leave a lasting impression on everyone he meets. The video captures that side of him well; he is honest, light-hearted and at his humorous best as he navigates questions only children would think to ask. Arshdeep, who is seen engaging with his followers via his social media and fun reels, showed his commitment to engaging with young fans beyond the boundary.

About the Partner Foundations

Founded in 2020, the NamMyohoDaan Foundation has impacted thousands of students across multiple cities through structured programmes, including 'Hasti Masti Khel', a sports-led initiative that uses live match exposure and community fan zones to build confidence and teamwork in children.

Future of 'The Real Kings' and PBKS' Next Game

'The Real Kings' will feature more Punjab Kings players in the weeks ahead, continuing the franchise's commitment to building genuine connections between their squad and the communities they represent. Punjab Kings will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the IPL 2026 away from home as they take on the Delhi Capitals on April 25. (ANI)