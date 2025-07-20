Viktor Gyokeres is set to join Arsenal, but with the club's pre-season tour already underway, his official announcement remains pending. Here's what might really be going on behind the scenes.

Viktor Gyokeres is on the brink of becoming an Arsenal player. The Swedish striker, known for his incredible goal scoring record at Sporting CP, is widely expected to join the Gunners in a £63.4 million move. But despite the agreement nearing completion, Arsenal haven’t officially unveiled their latest signing yet.

The timing has raised questions, especially as Mikel Arteta’s squad has already kicked off their pre-season activities. The team faces a packed schedule, including a behind-closed-doors fixture against Watford and an Asian tour that spans Singapore and Hong Kong.

Arteta initially hoped to have Gyokeres on the plane for the pre-season tour. That goal seems to have slipped out of reach. As of Saturday, there’s still no confirmation. And that means Gyokeres won’t play against Milan in Singapore, even if the deal gets done before kickoff. Without any significant training time with his new teammates, his inclusion wouldn’t be practical.

If the transfer isn't finalized by next weekend, the 26-year-old may also miss the clash with Newcastle. That said, the situation might not be as frustrating as it seems. In fact, a slight delay could create a unique moment for both the club and the fans.

Here’s the thing, Arsenal’s final pre-season match is against Tottenham in Hong Kong. It’s the first time the North London Derby will be held outside of England. For Arsenal supporters, the symbolism of unveiling a marquee signing like Gyokeres in such a match would be massive.

Imagine this, Gyokeres, fresh off the transfer buzz, stepping onto the pitch against Tottenham. It’s a headline moment. A delay in the announcement could build anticipation and give his Arsenal debut extra weight. The club may be subtly orchestrating this reveal, not because of setbacks, but because of opportunity.

From a practical standpoint, it also gives the player time to acclimate without rushing. Once the paperwork is done, he can join the team mid-tour and still have enough sessions to adapt before his debut.

So while it may look like a delay, this could be Arsenal playing the long game. A calculated choice. A way to turn a routine transfer unveiling into a statement of intent, especially in front of global fans during an important derby in Asia.

Whether the official announcement drops just before or right after the Newcastle match, the outcome appears inevitable. Viktor Gyokeres will soon wear the Arsenal shirt. The only question is whether his first outing comes in a game that matters even more than a signing ceremony.