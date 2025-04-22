Arsenal: From his debut masterclass to unforgettable assists, here are the top 5 iconic moments of Mesut Özil in an Arsenal jersey that showcased his brilliance.

Few players in modern Arsenal history have blended elegance and impact quite like Mesut Özil. When the German maestro arrived from Real Madrid in 2013, it brought a shift in ambition at the Emirates. Known for his vision, passing, and ability to unlock any defense, Özil brought flair back to North London. Here are the top 5 unforgettable moments from his Arsenal career that truly defined his era with the Gunners.

1. Dream Debut vs Sunderland (2013)

On September 14, 2013, Özil made an instant impact. Just 11 minutes into his Premier League debut, he controlled a 40-yard pass with a single touch and set up Olivier Giroud for the opener. The accuracy, vision, and composure showed a generational talent.

2. Masterclass vs Napoli (Champions League, 2013)

In just his second month at Arsenal, Özil showed class in the Champions League. He opened the scoring with a stunning first-time finish and then set up Giroud minutes later. His performance against Napoli set the standard for creativity.

3. Goal vs Ludogorets (2016)

In one of the greatest solo goals in Arsenal history, Özil left three defenders and the goalkeeper on the floor with a feint-filled run in the dying minutes of a Champions League tie. It wasn’t just not only a winner from Özil but it was football poetry in motion.

4. Record-Breaking 19 Assists in a Premier League Season (2015–16)

Özil was on the brink of Thierry Henry’s assist record, finishing the season with 19. His chemistry with the likes of Alexis Sánchez and Olivier Giroud was excellent, making Arsenal the title favourites in that season.

5. Hat-Trick vs Ludogorets (2016)

Though not known for goal scoring, Özil bagged his first career hat-trick in the Champions League. His third goal was a volley after a perfectly timed run and showed that he wasn’t just an artist with the ball but also a finisher when needed.