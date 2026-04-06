Gabriel Martinelli avoided further FA punishment after pushing referee Sam Barrott during Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat at Southampton. The incident drew criticism from ex‑referee Mark Halsey, who felt a red card was warranted.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will not face additional sanctions from the Football Association after receiving a yellow card for pushing referee Sam Barrott during the FA Cup quarter‑final defeat at Southampton. The Brazilian’s actions came late in the game as Arsenal chased a second equaliser, but the FA confirmed no further action would be taken since the referee had already cautioned him.

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The incident occurred after Ross Stewart’s opener for Southampton was cancelled out by substitute Viktor Gyokeres midway through the second half. Shea Charles struck in the 85th minute to seal a 2‑1 win for the hosts, eliminating Arsenal from the competition.

Referee Reaction Sparks Debate

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey criticised the decision, arguing Martinelli should have been sent off. “Gabriel Martinelli showed total disrespect for the match official Sam Barrott in that situation. Although Sam issued a yellow card, for me it’s a red card. You just cannot put your hands on a referee, let alone push him out of the way,” Halsey told the Sun.

He added that while Barrott had otherwise officiated well, failing to dismiss Martinelli undermined refereeing standards.

The defeat compounded Arsenal’s frustrations, coming just two weeks after their 2‑0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final. The back‑to‑back exits ended hopes of domestic cup success this season.

Manager Mikel Arteta urged his players to regroup quickly. “Now we have two very disappointing results, and we have to pick ourselves up. Now we have to show what we are made of and the way to do that is on the pitch and not here,” he told BBC Sport.

Arsenal remain in contention for major honours, holding a nine‑point lead in the Premier League and preparing for a Champions League quarter‑final against Sporting CP. They advanced to the last eight after beating Galatasaray 4‑1 on aggregate.