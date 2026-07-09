The Argentina national football team celebrated the country's 210th Independence Day on July 9. The defending champions continue their strong run in the FIFA World Cup 2026, advancing to the quarter-finals to face Switzerland.

Defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina marked the country's 210th Independence Day with a heartfelt message to supporters on Thursday, as Lionel Scaloni's side continues its quest to retain the world title at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Argentina national football team shared a post on X wishing the nation, "Happy Independence Day," joining millions of Argentines celebrating one of the country's most significant national occasions.

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Argentina's Independence Day

Argentina celebrates Independence Day every year on July 9, commemorating the declaration of independence from the Spanish Monarchy by the Congress of Tucuman in 1816.

The historic declaration was signed in the northern city of San Miguel de Tucuman at the home of Francisca Bazan de Laguna, now preserved as the Casa Historica de la Independencia museum.

The day is observed across the country with military parades, official ceremonies, cultural events and traditional cuisine, while citizens proudly display the nation's iconic light blue and white colours. The President of Argentina traditionally attends commemorative events in Tucuman, while Buenos Aires' famous Avenida 9 de Julio -- regarded as the world's widest avenue -- stands as a lasting tribute to the historic date.

World Cup 2026 Quest

This year's celebrations come with added excitement as Argentina's football team remains firmly on course to defend the FIFA World Cup crown.

Lionel Scaloni's side has won all five of its matches so far and advanced to the quarter-finals with a series of commanding performances, scoring 14 goals -- the joint-highest tally in the tournament alongside France.

Messi Leads the Charge

Captain Lionel Messi has been the driving force behind Argentina's campaign. The 39-year-old has scored eight goals, making this his highest-scoring FIFA World Cup edition while extending several records, including becoming the first player to score in nine consecutive World Cup matches.

Path to the Quarter-Finals

Argentina began its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria, powered by a Messi hat-trick, before defeating Austria 2-0 with another brace from the captain. A 3-1 win over Jordan ensured an unbeaten passage through the group stage.

The defending champions were then pushed to the limit in the knockout rounds. They edged World Cup debutants Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32 before producing one of the tournament's most dramatic comebacks in the Round of 16 against Egypt. Trailing 2-0 with little over 20 minutes remaining, Argentina fought back through Cristian Romero and Messi before Enzo Fernandez headed home a stoppage-time winner to seal a remarkable 3-2 victory and keep alive the nation's hopes of lifting a fourth FIFA World Cup title.

Quarter-Final Against Switzerland

Argentina will next face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on July 11 (local time) in Kansas City. The fixture revives memories of the two nations' Round of 16 meeting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Angel Di Maria's extra-time winner sent Argentina into the last eight on their way to the final.

Victory over Switzerland would send the reigning champions into a third World Cup semi-final in the last four editions as Messi and company continue their pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles. (ANI)