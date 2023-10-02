Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Archers secure quarterfinal spots in all team events

    Indian archers showcased remarkable resilience and skill at the Asian Games 2023, securing coveted quarterfinal berths in all six team events.

    Archery Asian Games 2023: Indian Archers secure quarterfinal spots in all team events osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    At the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday, Indian archers showcased resilience and skill, securing spots in the quarterfinals for all six team events. The Indian contingent displayed remarkable authority, losing just one set in five team elimination rounds en route to the quarterfinals. In the women's compound team event, India secured a bye to the quarters after topping the qualifications. The top-seeded compound mixed team of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam set the tone by eliminating UAE's Amna Alawadhi and Mohammed Binamro with an impressive score. The Indian recurve mixed pair, Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat, demonstrated their determination as they overcame an initial setback to defeat Malaysia in a thrilling three-set match. The Indian archers are now poised for challenging quarterfinal clashes and have their sights set on securing Olympic-qualifying quota spots.

    The Asian Games offer a total of six quota spots, including the recurve mixed team winners and two archers with high rankings in individual events. In the compound men's team event, the second-seeded Indian trio of Ojas, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar delivered a dominant performance, defeating Singapore by a substantial margin. The compound men's team is now set to face Bhutan in the quarterfinals and may potentially clash with third-seeded Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.

    The top-seeded Indian women's compound team, consisting of Jyothi, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, secured a bye into the quarters and is ready to kick off their campaign against Hong Kong. In the men's recurve team event, the third-seeded Indian team secured a comfortable victory over Hong Kong and is poised to face Mongolia in the quarterfinals. Lastly, the women's recurve team, considered underdogs, performed admirably, defeating Thailand and earning a quarterfinal matchup against Japan.

    Also Read: 58 goals in 5 matches! India storm into Asian Games 2023 men's hockey semis after 12-0 win over Bangladesh

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad acknowledges India's dominance at home and England prospects osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England pacer Stuart Broad's bold admission on India's prospects of winning at home

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success snt

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success

    Hockey Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh scores hat-trick as India secures 12-0 win over Bangladesh osf

    58 goals in 5 matches! India storm into Asian Games 2023 men's hockey semis after 12-0 win over Bangladesh

    football Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada' snt

    Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt mulls strengthening of Village courts to solve local issues vkp

    Karnataka govt mulls strengthening of Village courts to solve local issues

    Google Pixel 8 series to Vivo V29 7 smartphones set to launch in October 2023 gcw

    7 smartphones set to launch in October 2023

    Gandhi jayanti 2023 now how filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani showed Gandhigiri through his movies RBA

    Gandhi jayanti 2023: Know how filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani showed ‘Gandhigiri’ through his movies

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh song Kara Na Mard Wala Roal goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song ‘Kara Na Mard Wala Roal’goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon