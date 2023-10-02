Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    58 goals in 5 matches! India storm into Asian Games 2023 men's hockey semis after 12-0 win over Bangladesh

    Harmanpreet Singh's remarkable hat-trick led India to a resounding 12-0 victory over Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2023.

    Hockey Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh scores hat-trick as India secures 12-0 win over Bangladesh osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the shining star for the Indian national hockey team yet again. His exceptional hat-trick played a pivotal role in India's resounding 12-0 triumph over Bangladesh, a match that showcased the team's supremacy and marked a remarkable milestone in their Asian Games campaign. India's 12-0 victory over Bangladesh not only demonstrated their dominance on the hockey field but also highlighted their determination to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games. The resounding win sent a powerful message to their competitors, signalling their intent to maintain their status as a hockey powerhouse.

    This impressive result propelled India to the top of their pool, earning them a spot in the semifinals. The match commenced on a strong note with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners early in the first quarter.

    During the second quarter, India displayed an even more prolific goal-scoring performance, with Mandeep Singh adding two more goals to India's tally. Amit Rohidas and Lalit Upadhyay also contributed a goal each, allowing India to head into halftime with a commanding 6-0 lead.

    Harmanpreet continued his exceptional performance in the third quarter, completing his hattrick by converting a penalty corner in the 32nd minute. The goals kept flowing, with Abhishek adding his name to the scoresheet in the 41st minute, resulting in India holding an impressive 8-0 lead by the end of 45 minutes.

    In the fourth and final quarter, Mandeep achieved his hattrick, while Abhishek secured his second goal of the match. Nilkanta Sharma and Sumit also made valuable contributions, each scoring a goal.

    India's outstanding display highlighted their dominance in the tournament and solidified their position as strong contenders in the Asian Games.

    With this commanding win, India has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the Asian Games hockey competition. The team's eyes are now firmly set on the ultimate prize—a gold medal that would not only solidify their supremacy in the continent but also serve as a source of national pride.

    Also Read: Swachh Bharat: Asian Games-bound Indian cricketers unite for cleanliness; send inspiring message - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success snt

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success

    football Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada' snt

    Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'

    football Human error shocker Premier League grapples with credibility crisis amid yet another VAR farce snt

    Human error shocker! Premier League grapples with credibility crisis amid yet another VAR farce

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership approach for the cricket event in Guangzhou osf

    Asian Games 2023: Inspired by Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership under focus ahead of India's campaign

    Asian Games 2023: Indian skaters elated after securing surprise bronze; match best ever haul in roller sports snt

    Asian Games 2023: Indian skaters elated after securing surprise bronze; match best ever haul in roller sports

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs Saami Saami and Ranjhithame RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai: Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Ranjhithame'

    WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple in Amritsar washes dishes for sewa gcw

    WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple in Amritsar, washes dishes for 'sewa'

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success snt

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success

    Pineapple to Boondi Raita: 7 types of raita to enjoy with your meal SHG

    Pineapple to Boondi Raita: 7 types of raita to enjoy with your meal

    football Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada' snt

    Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon