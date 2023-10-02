58 goals in 5 matches! India storm into Asian Games 2023 men's hockey semis after 12-0 win over Bangladesh

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the shining star for the Indian national hockey team yet again. His exceptional hat-trick played a pivotal role in India's resounding 12-0 triumph over Bangladesh, a match that showcased the team's supremacy and marked a remarkable milestone in their Asian Games campaign. India's 12-0 victory over Bangladesh not only demonstrated their dominance on the hockey field but also highlighted their determination to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games. The resounding win sent a powerful message to their competitors, signalling their intent to maintain their status as a hockey powerhouse.

This impressive result propelled India to the top of their pool, earning them a spot in the semifinals. The match commenced on a strong note with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners early in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, India displayed an even more prolific goal-scoring performance, with Mandeep Singh adding two more goals to India's tally. Amit Rohidas and Lalit Upadhyay also contributed a goal each, allowing India to head into halftime with a commanding 6-0 lead.

Harmanpreet continued his exceptional performance in the third quarter, completing his hattrick by converting a penalty corner in the 32nd minute. The goals kept flowing, with Abhishek adding his name to the scoresheet in the 41st minute, resulting in India holding an impressive 8-0 lead by the end of 45 minutes.

In the fourth and final quarter, Mandeep achieved his hattrick, while Abhishek secured his second goal of the match. Nilkanta Sharma and Sumit also made valuable contributions, each scoring a goal.

India's outstanding display highlighted their dominance in the tournament and solidified their position as strong contenders in the Asian Games.

With this commanding win, India has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the Asian Games hockey competition. The team's eyes are now firmly set on the ultimate prize—a gold medal that would not only solidify their supremacy in the continent but also serve as a source of national pride.

Also Read: Swachh Bharat: Asian Games-bound Indian cricketers unite for cleanliness; send inspiring message - WATCH