Asian Games golf gold medallist Pranavi Urs was felicitated with a Rs 1 crore cheque by former Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur at the Delhi Golf Club. The honour was in recognition of her historic individual gold medal win in Japan.

Pranavi Urs, India’s first woman golf gold medallist at the Asian Games, was honoured with a Rupees 1 crore cheque from former Union Sports Minister and Member of Parliament, Anurag Singh Thakur, at the India Championship at Delhi Golf Club on Friday. The award was in recognition of her landmark achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, as per a press release. Esteemed guests, including Raj Khanna, President of Delhi Golf Club; Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL; Manav Jaini, Director of Bharath Golf Private Limited; and Tennis Icon Leander Paes, were also present to attend the felicitation and host Anurag Thakur to award the cheque to Pranavi. The felicitation, hosted by AM Green IGPL during the second round of the DP World India Championship, was one of the highlights of a week that brought some of the world’s leading players to India for the $4 million event.

An Inspiration for Future Golfers

“Pranavi has given Indian golf something it had waited a very long time for. Honouring her here, at a DP World Tour event in Delhi and in front of fans who love the game, felt right. Girls who pick up a golf club today now have an Asian Games champion to look up to,” Anurag Thakur shared.

'Medal Belongs to Everyone'

For Pranavi, the recognition was a chance to reflect on a fortnight that has transformed her place in Indian golf. Sharing on the felicitation and receiving the Rs 1 Crore cheque at the Delhi Golf Club, Asian Games Gold medallist and golfer Pranavi Urs shared, “I'm just grateful for the opportunity. To be able to compete against the top men professionals and beat them again, I think that just motivates us.”

“Being recognised at home means a lot to me, especially at a tournament where so many of the world’s best players are on the course this week. The last two weeks have gone by in a blur. I thank Shri Anurag Thakur ji for taking the time to be here, and AM Green IGPL for making this afternoon possible," Pranavi said. “This medal belongs to everyone who has backed me since I first started playing, and I hope it brings more girls in India to the game,” added Pranavi Urs

A Resilient Victory in Japan

Pranavi became the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games when she triumphed in Japan on October 3. Her victory was as much about resilience as it was about skill. Starting the final round with a three-shot lead, she saw it disappear after a triple bogey on the third hole. But the 23-year-old fought back with three birdies to finish at 15-under 265, edging China’s Yin Ruoning, a six-time winner on the LPGA, and Singapore’s Shannon Tan by one shot. The victory ended a 24-year wait for an Indian individual golf gold at the Asian Games. The last time it happened was when Shiv Kapur won the men’s title in Busan in 2002. Pranavi also played a key role in India’s silver medal in the women’s team competition alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

'A Path-breaker in Indian Golf'

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of AM Green IGPL, said Pranavi’s achievement deserved recognition on one of the biggest golf stages in the country. “Pranavi’s gold is the kind of result Indian golf works for years to achieve, and it deserved to be celebrated on a big golf stage at home. We were glad to bring this together with AM Green at the DP World India Championship,” he said. “Last year she became the first Indian to win a mixed pro event at the IGPL Invitational, Mumbai. And now she has again made history. She is a path-breaker in Indian golf.” (ANI)