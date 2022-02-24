  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conte to leave Tottenham? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search

    Antonio Conte gave out an ultimatum over his future after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 0-1 defeat to Burnley in EPL 2021-22. Meanwhile, here's what Manchester United fans feel.

    Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham Hotspur? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Burnley, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    English Premier League (EPL) giants Tottenham Hotspur had another challenging outing in the tournament on Wednesday night. It suffered a 0-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Burnley away from home. As it struggles, placed eighth in the points table, club head coach Antonio Conte has given an ultimatum over his club future.

    Conte has asserted that he would not tolerate such results anymore. He has asked the boys to change their mentality and get into the winning mentality, or else it might be difficult for him to continue with the London-based club. The defeat on Wednesday was the Italian's fourth defeat in five matches.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Klopp keeps City ahead in title race, Conte uncertain over Tottenham future

    "Maybe I am not so good. Tottenham called me to improve the situation, but I'm too honest to close my eyes, you understand? And to continue to say 'okay but... I want to finish my season this way, but my salary is good'. No, I am not this type of person," he was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

    "I have ambition, I hate to lose, and we lost, I repeat four out of the last five games, and I won't accept this. I want to try to move the situation and also to make an assessment to the club," added Conte. As he issued the warning, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their opinion since he was a target before the Italian joined Spurs.

    ALSO READ: Premier League top-4 race - Arsenal's Arteta gears up for 'roller-coaster' ride

    Conte was tipped to replace former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær as he was having a troubled season last November. However, the Italian chose Tottenham before the Norwegian left the charge at Old Trafford. Eventually, the Red Devils roped in Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager while hunting for a new full-time head coach.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Will Russia host Champions League final UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Will Russia host Champions League final? UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    tennis Alexander Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst says displeased Rafael Nadal

    Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

    football Man City Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war claims Instagram story deleted

    Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war, claims Instagram story deleted

    Russian Grandmaster Kasprov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion other sport stars speak out too

    Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war India issues latest advisory releases list of nearby bomb shelters gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    football Will Russia host Champions League final UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Will Russia host Champions League final? UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

    Russia Official Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    Kremlin's Take: Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon