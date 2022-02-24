Conte to leave Tottenham? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search

Antonio Conte gave out an ultimatum over his future after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 0-1 defeat to Burnley in EPL 2021-22. Meanwhile, here's what Manchester United fans feel.

English Premier League (EPL) giants Tottenham Hotspur had another challenging outing in the tournament on Wednesday night. It suffered a 0-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Burnley away from home. As it struggles, placed eighth in the points table, club head coach Antonio Conte has given an ultimatum over his club future.

Conte has asserted that he would not tolerate such results anymore. He has asked the boys to change their mentality and get into the winning mentality, or else it might be difficult for him to continue with the London-based club. The defeat on Wednesday was the Italian's fourth defeat in five matches.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Klopp keeps City ahead in title race, Conte uncertain over Tottenham future

"Maybe I am not so good. Tottenham called me to improve the situation, but I'm too honest to close my eyes, you understand? And to continue to say 'okay but... I want to finish my season this way, but my salary is good'. No, I am not this type of person," he was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

"I have ambition, I hate to lose, and we lost, I repeat four out of the last five games, and I won't accept this. I want to try to move the situation and also to make an assessment to the club," added Conte. As he issued the warning, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their opinion since he was a target before the Italian joined Spurs.

ALSO READ: Premier League top-4 race - Arsenal's Arteta gears up for 'roller-coaster' ride

Conte was tipped to replace former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær as he was having a troubled season last November. However, the Italian chose Tottenham before the Norwegian left the charge at Old Trafford. Eventually, the Red Devils roped in Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager while hunting for a new full-time head coach.