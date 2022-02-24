EPL 2021-22: Klopp keeps City ahead in title race, Conte uncertain over Tottenham future

The 2021-22 EPL saw Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in action on Wednesday. While the former won 6-0 over Leeds United, the latter lost to Burnley. Here’s how the managers reacted.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 saw Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur playing matches on Wednesday night. While the former hosted Leeds United, the latter travelled to Burnely. There were mixed results, as the second-placed Reds thrashed 15th-placed Peacocks 6-0, while eighth-placed Spurs succumbed to a 0-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Clarets.

In the meantime, Liverpool is now three points behind leader and defending champion Manchester City. However, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has kept the Cityzens ahead in the title race. "We go on the front foot, but honestly we don't chase City, we try to win all games, and the thing is now, we have the cup final at the weekend, and City play, I don't know quite who but they will probably win this game then it is six points again before we play the next league game," he said after the win.

“And, I’m not sure if we play the next game after that, before them or after them so that it might be nine points again all of a sudden. So, we don’t have to count these kinds of things. We just have to win our football games,” concluded Klopp.

On the other hand, Tottenham's defeat has seriously dented its chances for a top-four finish while it struggles for a European berth. Notably, it has piled pressure on manager Antonio Conte, while his future with the club looks doubtful now. The Italian has admitted that the club's current form is 'unacceptable'.