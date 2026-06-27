Ancy Sojan shattered Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record with a 6.88m leap at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships. Sarvesh Kushare also set a new national record in the men's high jump with a 2.31m leap.

Keralam long-jumper Ancy Sojan made history, smashing the 22-year-old national record in the discipline owned by legendary Anju Bobby George during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. In the long jump, Ancy, 25, made a sensational leap of 6.88 m, outdoing Anju's long-held national record of 6.83 m, which was made during the 2004 Athens Olympics, as per ESPN.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sarvesh Kushare Sets New High Jump Record

Also, in the high jump men's action, Sarvesh Kushare also broke another national record, going past Tejaswin Shankar's 2.29 m mark with a fantastic 2.31 m leap.

The championships are taking place from June 24 to 28 in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar.

Athletes Secure Asian Games Berths

Several athletes like Dev Meena (pole vault men's), Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100 m hurdles), Anushka Yadav (hammer throw women's), and Mohammed Afsal (800 m men's) being among the athletes who have secured an Asian Games spot. (ANI)