Indian grappler Amruta Pujari won silver in the 72 kg category at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships. Her medal takes India's total to three, joining Komal (bronze) and Vishvajit More, who won India's first-ever Greco-Roman silver at this level.

Indian grappler Amruta Pujari clinched a silver medal in the women’s 72 kg weight category at the ongoing Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas on Saturday. Building on an impressive campaign highlighted by two consecutive pinfall victories in the earlier rounds, Amruta faced a tough challenge in the final against Ukraine’s Iryna Zablotska. Despite a spirited effort, the Indian wrestler went down 0-6 in the gold-medal bout, settling for a hard-fought second place on the podium, as per a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

India's Medal Tally Reaches Three

Amruta’s silver brings India’s overall medal count at the Championships to three. She joins Komal, who secured a bronze medal in the women’s 59 kg division, and Vishvajit More, who earlier made history by claiming India’s first-ever silver medal in the Greco-Roman (55 kg) event at the U-23 level.

Komal's Bronze Medal Run

Komal defeated Kazakhstan’s Viktoriia Khusainova 7–2 in the bronze-medal match to finish third in the division, as per a press release. Earlier, she edged Canada’s Ella Finding on criteria after their bout ended 1–1 and then beat Moldova’s Madalina Prisacari 8–3. Her run was halted in the semifinal, where Ukraine’s Alina Filipovych won by technical superiority, sending Komal into the bronze-medal contest.

Vishvajit More's Historic Silver

Vishvajit More achieved a landmark result for Indian wrestling, becoming the country’s first Greco-Roman silver medallist at the U23 World Championships. Having previously earned two bronze medals at the tournament, More climbed another step on the podium after a closely contested final. Georgia’s Koba Karumidze claimed the title with a 13–12 victory, leaving More just one point short of gold, according to a press release from the U23 World Wrestling Championships. (ANI)