Alexander Zverev advanced to the Nitto ATP Finals championship match after defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0), 6-4. The top-seeded German secured his 69th win of the season and will face Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's title clash.

Zverev Advances to Nitto ATP Finals Title Match

Turin [Italy], November 22 (ANI): Alexander Zverev booked his place in the Nitto ATP Finals championship match after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals on Saturday, setting up a title clash against second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

The top-seeded German continued his impressive run in Turin, winning 7-6(0), 6-4 against Medvedev without dropping a set in the tournament. The victory also marked Zverev's 69th win of the season, the most on the ATP Tour this year, according to the ATP website. Zverev, a two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2021, will now aim for a third title when he takes on Alcaraz in Sunday's final.

The upcoming contest will be another chapter in their rivalry. The two last met in the Australian Open semi-finals, where Alcaraz edged Zverev in a five-set battle before going on to claim the title and become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. Alcaraz currently leads their head-to-head record 7-6.

Zverev, meanwhile, has enjoyed a remarkable season, winning his first two major titles at Roland Garros and the US Open before reaching World No. 1 for the first time in his career in early November. The 29-year-old was also honoured earlier this week in Turin for finishing the season as the ATP Year-End No. 1, presented by PIF. He will now look to cap off a landmark campaign with another title at the season-ending tournament.

In Saturday's semi-final, both players were dominant on serve during the opening set, with neither conceding a break point. The contest consequently moved into a tie-break, where Zverev produced a flawless performance, winning all seven points to take the opening set. Medvedev struggled with a series of errors in the tie-break, while Zverev maintained his precision and sealed it with a running forehand pass.

The second set remained closely contested, with both players holding their serves comfortably until the seventh game. Zverev raised the pressure at 3-3 and capitalised on Medvedev's unforced errors, breaking the Russian's serve after a costly double fault to take a 4-3 lead. The German maintained his composure from there and closed out the match in one hour and 26 minutes.

According to Infosys ATP Stats, Zverev won 81 per cent of his first-serve points (39/48) and struck 16 aces compared to Medvedev's 12. He also continued his strong serving record after not dropping his serve during the round-robin stage.

Medvedev, the 2020 champion, was seeking to reach the Nitto ATP Finals championship match for the first time since 2021, when he lost to Zverev. The former World No. 1 finished his season with a 54-22 win-loss record, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. His campaign included title victories in Brisbane, Dubai, Hangzhou and Almaty, while he also reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. (ANI)