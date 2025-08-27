3 Big Names Stephanie Vaquer Could Feud Against For WWE Women’s World Championship Soon
Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE title reign already faces huge threats. Here are three possible challengers she could encounter next.
Rhea Ripley may be announced as the challenger
The Nightmare has been one of the most dominant figures in WWE’s women’s division. On RAW, she continued her strong momentum with a decisive win over Roxanne Perez.
Given her stature and ongoing storyline with IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors, Adam Pearce could unveil Ripley as Stephanie Vaquer’s mystery opponent. A clash between Vaquer and Ripley would be fitting for a major stage like Crown Jewel: Perth.
Bayley could shock fans with a new persona
Bayley has been undergoing a noticeable character transformation on RAW, with WWE running vignettes that tease her shift in personality. The Role Model seems to be moving into a more unpredictable, almost dual-sided character direction.
In a surprise twist, she could be revealed as Vaquer’s opponent, setting the stage for a new rivalry that changes the complexion of the women’s division.
IYO SKY might finally receive her rematch
After The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone her, IYO SKY never got a proper chance to reclaim her championship. Although she has competed in high-profile bouts, a one-on-one rematch has yet to happen. Pearce could very well grant SKY that opportunity against Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza 2025, giving fans the showdown they’ve been waiting for.