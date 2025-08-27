Image Credit : Getty

The Nightmare has been one of the most dominant figures in WWE’s women’s division. On RAW, she continued her strong momentum with a decisive win over Roxanne Perez.

Given her stature and ongoing storyline with IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors, Adam Pearce could unveil Ripley as Stephanie Vaquer’s mystery opponent. A clash between Vaquer and Ripley would be fitting for a major stage like Crown Jewel: Perth.