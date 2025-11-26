Aiden Markram set a Test record with 9 catches as South Africa beat India by 408 runs in Guwahati, clinching a 2-0 series sweep. This is India's biggest Test defeat by runs and South Africa's first series win in India in 25 years.

South Africa's Aiden Markram scripted history by becoming the player with the most catches as a fielder while playing a Test match. He achieved this feat in the second Test against India in Guwahati on Wednesday. Markram grabbed nine catches in the game, which is more than any player in Test history, surpassing the tally of Ajinkya Rahane with eight catches to his name. South Africa handed India a massive 408-run defeat in the 2nd Test at Guwahati, completing a 2-0 series sweep. This loss marks India's biggest defeat in Test cricket history by runs, with Simon Harmer's career-best 6/37 playing a crucial role in the Proteas' victory. South Africa's win is also a historic milestone, as it's their first series win in India in 25 years, with skipper Temba Bavuma joining Hansie Cronje in the record books.

Markram on historic series win

Markram praised his team's efforts, crediting their lack of preconceived notions and focus on quality seamers and spin bowling for their historic 2-0 series win in India. Markram highlighted the team's control and adaptability in challenging conditions, with special mentions for bowlers Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy.

"It's a great feeling. Great effort by everyone to be fair. No easy task coming to India and win. Needed a few moments of good luck I suppose along the way. We're here now, very proud of the team. A lot of it was no preconceived ideas about conditions. A lot of chat about spin, and quality seamers with the new ball. You don't want to have demons in your mind before facing your first ball. Didn't know that (record number of catches). Credit to the bowlers, they get the balls in the right areas and you try to catch them and make them happy. Spinning the ball different ways helps in conditions like this. You have to do that for long periods of time and that's where the control comes in. Credit to the two, they bowled very well. Was tough," Markram said during the post-match presentation.

"You look at the wicket before the game, more grass on it than usual and when you have two quality seamers you're going to be tested. It's tough to get through that. You need a little bit of luck along the way, as I mentioned. Ricks (Rickelton) and I were able to calm the change-room down and get us off to a half-solid start. The guys that came in after that, everyone got starts. Sen (Muthusamy) showed us how to kick on and get a big score. It's a moment I'm sure Sen is really proud of," he added.

India's heaviest Test defeat

This is India's second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. Earlier, New Zealand whitewashed India in the three-match Test series (3-0) in 2024-25. After losing by 408 runs, this is also the Indian cricket team's biggest defeat in the Test format. Previously, the largest margin of defeat in Tests for India was 342 runs against Australia in 2004. (ANI)