AFCON 2021: Host Cameroon defeats Burkina Faso on penalties to bag third spot, netizens delighted

The third-place playoff for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 was held on Saturday. Host Cameroon has secured the spot. It defeated Burkina Faso 5-3 on penalties. Here's how netizens reacted.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) saw its third-place playoff conducted on Saturday. As host Cameroon took on Burkina Faso, the former won the clash 5-3 on penalties after it ended 3-3 at full-time. It was Cameroon's second third-spot finish, with the first being 1972. Meanwhile, the netizens were left delighted.

It all started with Steeve Yago (24) scoring the opener for Faso, followed by an own goal from Andre Onana (43) to double the lead, as it led 2-0 at half-time. Djibril Ouattara (49) tripled the authority before Stéphane Bahoken (71) pulled one back for Cameroon, followed by a brace from Vincent Aboubakar (85 and 87) to level it.

After a 3-3 scoreline at full-time, it went straight into the penalties. During the shootout, it was just a miss from Ibrahim Blati Touré, the third kick for Faso, that turned out to be decisive. Cameroon's Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo fired in the winning penalty to help the host secure the third-place finish.

Meanwhile, the competition final will be held at the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe on Sunday. Senegal will be taking on record seven-time winner Egypt. It will be a clash of two giant football superstars from Africa, Sadio Made (Senegal) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt). Notably, both play for English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool.