    It's Mane vs Salah at AFCON 2021; netizens excited to witness Senegal clash Egypt in grand finale

    The finalists for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 have been revealed. Senegal and Egypt will be clashing in the grand finale. Netizens are excited to see Sadio Mane take on Mohamed Salah.

    Its Mane vs Salah at AFCON 2021; netizens excited to witness Senegal clash Egypt in grand finale
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Yaoundé, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    The two finalists have now been decided in a monumental development regarding the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). While Senegal had beaten Burkina Faso on Wednesday night to enter its third-ever AFCON final, Egypt edged past 3-1 in penalties to seal its spot Thursday night. As a result, it will now be a clash between two Liverpool superstars, Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt), while the fans are excited.

    As a result of Thursday's outcome, Egypt entered its tenth AFCON final, having won previously on seven occasions, being the record champion. It also finished as the runner-up twice. Its last AFCON win came a decade ago, in 2010, while it had previously finished as the runner-up in 2017. On the other hand, Senegal has finished as runner-up in 2002 and 2019.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth

    In the meantime, Egypt's win on Thursday saw a controversy, with head coach Carlos Queiroz being handed a red card. The Portuguese manager vented out his frustration after the match, stating, "Again, unfortunately, they send this type of referees to a game of this level, referees with no experience, no level, wanting to put on a show. After what he has done in the past, how can this referee be in the African Cup of Nations? Who understands this? Nobody!"

    Meanwhile, Egypt's assistant referee Diaa Al-Sayed has called for the final to be pushed back by a day, to Monday instead of Sunday. "I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal has one extra day to train and therefore maybe we should play the final on Monday," he reasoned.

