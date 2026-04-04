After a 0-6 loss to Japan in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, India's head coach Joakim Alexandersson has stressed the importance of mindset as the Young Tigresses prepare to face a physical Australian side in their next Group C match.

Mindset is key to move forward

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson emphasised the importance of mindset as the team regroups to face Australia in their second Group C match of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 on Saturday.

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According to the All India Football Federation [AIFF], the match will kick off at 14:30 IST at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Pathum Thani, and will be streamed live on FanCode. After a challenging first outing against Japan on Thursday, which India lost 0-6, the Young Tigresses have quickly shifted their focus to the next test, carrying forward key learnings while maintaining belief in their approach.

"The mindset is to move forward. I told the girls that we performed very well in the first half and were able to compete with a good team. We just have to keep doing that," the Swede said.

India showed encouraging signs in phases of the opening match, particularly in their ability to match the tempo of the top opposition as they were only narrowly behind at half-time. However, sustaining that level across the full 90 minutes remains the next step.

"We need a stronger mindset," Alexandersson added. "Even when we start to get tired, we have to push a little more. I felt we were losing duels too easily, so we've been talking about mindset and also about being braver with the ball."

Australia to pose a different challenge

Standing in India's way now is a physically imposing Australian side, expected to present a different dimension despite some stylistic similarities with Japan. The Young Matildas won their opening game 5-0 against Chinese Taipei.

Alexandersson said, "I think it's going to be quite similar to the Japan game. They try to play in a similar way. They want to attack with a lot of players, so that's something we can expect.

"But I also think this team is a little more physical and aggressive than Japan. It means we need to play a bit faster and be a bit braver, with more quality when we have the ball," he explained. "And also, we need to defend for 90 minutes this time and not give up duels too easily as we did in the second half."

Coping with conditions

Unlike the evening kick-off in the opener, India's next two fixtures will be played at 4 pm local time, adding another layer to the challenge. However, Alexandersson remains confident that his side can cope with the conditions.

"We are from India, we are used to the heat, and I believe the girls will manage fine. Once again, it's about the mindset," he reiterated. "Even if you feel tired because of the heat, you can always push a bit more. You have to push your limits in these games because this is a level we haven't faced too often before."

Tournament stakes and goals

With Australia and Chinese Taipei still to come, every point carries significance in a tightly contested Group C, where the top two teams and the two best third-placed sides across all three groups will progress to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will earn a place in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

For India, the focus remains on staying competitive, executing their game plan, and growing into the tournament. (ANI)