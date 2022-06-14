Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons

    India qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 with a game in hand, thanks to Palestine defeating the Philippines. It would be India's first back-to-back appearance in the tournament.

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    On Tuesday, the Indian men's football team secured its qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals. India managed to do so with a game in hand against Hong Kong, having won against Afghanistan and Cambodia in Group D. India's qualification was confirmed after Palestine defeated the Philippines in their Group B match in Ulaanbaatar. The result meant that Palestine has qualified for the 24-team finals, as it finished as the group topper. On the other hand, the second-placed Philippines has four points and has been eliminated despite finishing second. Meanwhile, below is how social media has reacted to the feat.

    The winners of six qualifying groups will only have the chance to advance to the main tournament. In contrast, the five best second-placed teams will join their respective groups. India is second behind Hong Kong (six points) on goal difference and has thus qualified ahead of its final round group D clash.

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo's tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional

    It is for the first time India has qualified for the Asian Cup in two consecutive editions. It did play the competition in 2019, where it was ousted in the group stage. Overall, India has qualified for the continental clash for the fifth time, including 1964, 1984, 2011, 2019 and 2023.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
