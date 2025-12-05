Australian opener Sam Konstas smashed a brilliant 116 for New South Wales against Queensland on Day 1 of the Sheffield Shield. It was his first Shield century in 14 months, helping NSW post 313/4. He shared key partnerships with Gilkes and Patterson.

Australian opener Sam Konstas scored a brilliant century on Day 1 of the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 match between New South Wales and Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, as per Wisden. It was Konstas' first Sheffield Shield hundred in nearly 14 months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Konstas' century anchors NSW innings

Konstas, who was not named in the Australian Test squad for the first Two Test matches against England in the ongoing Ashes, stitched a 112-run partnership with Matthew Gilkes for the opening wicket for New South Wales. Matthew Gilkes was dismissed for 55 by Queensland's Gurinder Sandhu. Konstas, on the other hand, completed his half-century and went on to score his century off 161 deliveries.

The right-handed batter Konstas stitched a superb 130-run partnership for the second wicket with Kurtis Patterson. Queensland bowler Tom Whitney dismissed Konstas (caught and bowled). The right-handed batter scored 116 runs, with nine fours and a six.

Milestones and recent form

This was his first first-class (FC) hundred since a 144-ball 109 against India A on Australia A's tour to India in September this year. Konstas also slammed his first Shield century since his twin hundreds against South Australia in October 2024, which was only his fifth FC game.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Australian batter Konstas has been the top-scorer for New South Wales with 339 runs in 11 innings at 57.36, with a hundred and fifty.

NSW posts 313/4 at Stumps

Konstas' fantastic century helped New South Wales to post 313/4 in 90 overs on the board at stumps on Day 1 against Queensland. Lachlan Shaw (25 off 82) and captain Jack Edwards (31 off 59 balls) were unbeaten at the crease.

Matthew Gilkes (55 off 82 balls, including five fours and two sixes) and Kurtis Patterson (63 off 106 balls, with the help of seven fours) scored crucial half-centuries.

For Queensland, Gurinder Sandhu (1/56), Tom Straker (1/39), Tom Whitney (1/50), and Sam Geyer (1/60) were among the wicket takers.