England's Adil Rashid became the fifth-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is, surpassing Wanindu Hasaranga. His three-wicket haul, along with Tom Banton's half-century, led England to a five-wicket victory over Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

Adil Rashid Becomes 5th Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid surpassed Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga to become the fifth-highest wicket taker in men's T20I cricket on Sunday. The 37-year-old Rashid achieved this feat after picking a three-wicket haul (3/36 in four overs) during a Group C ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Eden Gardens.

Hasaranga, who is now placed sixth, has scalped 154 wickets in 95 matches and 93 innings in the shortest format. The wily spinner has a bowling average of 16.05, with five four-wicket hauls in T20Is.

Rashid has picked up 155 wickets in 140 matches and 133 innings in T20Is. The 37-year-old has a bowling average of 23.43, including four four-fers.

Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman (158), New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (162), former pacer Tim Southee (164), and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (190) are ahead of Rashid.

England Defeat Scotland in T20 World Cup Clash

Coming to the match, a sensational half-century from Tom Banton and a three-wicket haul by spinner Adil Rashid were the highlights as England defeated Scotland by five wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday, ending their side's winless streak against European nations in the tournament.

A winless streak that started with a shock loss to the Netherlands in the 2009 T20 WC at Lord's has finally ended in Kolkata, after two losses to the Netherlands, a loss to Ireland, and no results against Ireland and Scotland in between.

Now, England is placed second in Group C with two wins and a loss, with four points, and Scotland is in third with a win and two losses. With two wins in two matches, the West Indies is at the top.

Scotland's Innings

England won the toss and opted to bowl first. The pairing of Jofra Archer (2/24 in four overs) and Sam Curran (1/33 in 3.4 overs) reduced Scotland to 42/3 in 5.5 overs.

However, a 71-run stand between Michael Jones (33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Richie Berrington (49 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) helped the Scottish gain some footing in the game.

But it was the spin duo of Adil (3/36 in four overs) and Liam Dawson (2/34 in four overs) that destroyed all the momentum as Scotland collapsed from 113/3 to 152 all out in 19.4 overs, with Tom Bruce (24 in 18 balls, with a four and a six) and Oliver Davidson (20* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) playing vital cameos as wickets fell on the other end.

England's Run-Chase

In the run-chase, England lost their opening pair of Phil Salt (2) and Jos Buttler (3) early, reduced to 13/2 in two overs.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell (32 in 28 balls, with two fours and a six) produced another important knock as he stitched a 66-run stand with Banton.

After skipper Harry Brook's departure for just four, Banton (63* in 41 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) got some support from Sam Curran (28 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Will Jacks (16* in 10 balls, with a four and six) as they reached the target in 18.2 overs, with five wickets left.

Banton was given the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. (ANI)