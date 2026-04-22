SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron praised Abhishek Sharma's growing maturity and clarity following his match-winning 135* against Delhi Capitals. Aaron said the opener has evolved, understands conditions, and now takes on more responsibility.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Varun Aaron credited Abhishek Sharma's growing maturity and clarity of approach for his match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals (DC), saying the young opener has evolved into a player who understands conditions and takes responsibility.

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Speaking after SRH's comfortable win, Aaron said Sharma has carried forward the form he found towards the latter stages of the World Cup, adding that the familiar surroundings of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium have further boosted his confidence. "He has done so well here over the years. When he comes to Hyderabad and is around the team, it becomes his safe space. He believes he is the man to take the game forward, and that intent is really important," Aaron said during the post-match press conference.

The SRH bowling coach also highlighted the role of the team's support staff in shaping Sharma's approach. He noted that consistent efforts by the batting coaches, including detailed discussions around match situations, have helped the opener refine his game. "He had a simple plan today--to bat till the last over. The batting staff has put in a lot of work with him, and that is clearly visible now," he added.

Aaron emphasised that Sharma's success is not just about aggressive strokeplay but also about reading conditions and adapting accordingly. He pointed out that the surface did not allow reckless hitting, and Sharma's ability to pace his innings stood out. "You cannot be the number one T20 batsman in the world without maturity. He assesses the opposition and the surface before deciding how to play. Today was not a pitch where you could go hard at every ball, and he respected that," Aaron said.

While acknowledging Sharma's high-risk style, Aaron said such an approach requires patience and backing from the team when results do not always go his way. "He has shown glimpses of this before. When you play a high-risk, high-reward game, it may not always come off. But a player like Abhishek deserves that leeway," he added.

Sharma's Record-Breaking Innings

Sharma shattered multiple records as he slammed his second-highest score in the IPL. Sharma was in sensational form on Tuesday. He brought up his second IPL century off just 47 balls, smashing 9 fours and 10 massive sixes in a breathtaking display of power-hitting. The SRH opener finished unbeaten on 135 off 68 deliveries, as Hyderabad piled up a formidable 242/2 in their 20 overs. The knock marked Sharma's second IPL century. With this effort, Abhishek moved to nine T20 centuries, drawing level with Virat Kohli among Indian batters. In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group featuring players such as Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.

Malinga's Four-fer Seals Victory

Defending a massive total of 243, Eshan Malinga produced a superb four-wicket haul to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a convincing 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals. (ANI)