RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik praised 'calm captain' Rajat Patidar for the team's IPL 2026 victory. Karthik said Patidar's temperament helped bowlers thrive under pressure, leading RCB to their second consecutive title win against GT.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik hailed Rajat Patidar as a "calm captain" and said it helped the team immensely to successfully defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the 2026 season on Sunday.

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Rajat Patidar became only the third captain after MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) to win consecutive IPL titles. The Rajat Patidar-led side, after restricting GT to 155/8 in the first innings, chased the target with five wickets and two overs remaining.

'A Huge Calming Influence'

Speaking on JioHotstar, Dinesh Karthik said Rajat Patidar brought stability to RCB's high-intensity dressing room. Karthik noted that Patidar's temperament helped the bowlers perform better under pressure and highlighted his humble nature, adding that he prefers to be a "star" rather than a "superstar" despite leading a team packed with high-profile players. "Rajat has been a huge calming influence in a dressing room that is high-octane and high testosterone. He keeps things very calm, and that's so important. The bowlers thrive when you have a calm captain; it definitely helps under pressure. I think he likes to be a star, not a superstar. There are plenty of guys in that team who are big names and get the job done in high-pressure situations," he said.

Patidar led RCB to nine wins out of 14 group-stage matches in the IPL 2026, before leading the team to wins in Qualifier and the final. He also contributed heavily with the bat and scored 501 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.75.

'Leads in a Quiet Manner'

He added that Patidar allows senior players to take responsibility and leads in a quiet manner, focusing on doing what is required in the moment. "The only time Rajat is aggressive is when he's batting. Other than that, he brings a very calm atmosphere and is happy for a lot of the senior players to go front and centre, which I believe is a very important trait in a leader. He just sits back, allows things to get done, and does exactly what needs to be done in that moment," Dinesh Karthik said. (ANI)