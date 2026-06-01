RCB's Tim David fined 50% of his match fee and given two demerit points for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct in the 2026 final. Accumulating five demerit points, he will now miss the first match of the next IPL season.

Tim David Fined, Suspended for Code of Conduct Breach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined 50% of his match fee and handed two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Notably, David has now accumulated five demerit points and will miss the first match of the next IPL season as a result.

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Details of the Breach

In a statement issued on Monday, the IPL said that Tim David was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the league's Code of Conduct, which prohibits throwing a ball or any piece of cricket equipment, including items such as a water bottle, at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee, or any other individual in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during a match.

According to the statement, the incident took place in the 10th over of the first innings when, after the fall of a wicket, David aggressively threw an ice bag in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. "David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match"," said the IPL statement. "The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon," the statement added.

Consequences and Suspension

Tim David admitted to the offence and accepted the penalty handed down by match referee Javagal Srinath. Notably, this marked David's third Level 1 breach of the season, having previously incurred one demerit point in Match 20 and two demerit points in Match 54. With the latest violation adding two more demerit points, his total now stands at five. As per IPL regulations, accumulating five demerit points triggers an automatic one-match suspension. As a result, David will miss RCB's opening match of the next IPL season, or the first game of whichever franchise he represents in IPL 2027. "David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Mr Javagal Srinath. This was David's third Level 1 offence of the season, having committed his first offence in Match 20 (one Demerit Point) and his second offence in Match 54 (two Demerit Points). He has now accumulated five Demerit Points, which result in a one-game suspension. Accordingly, he will be suspended for RCB's first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027," the statement said.

RCB Win IPL 2026 Title

Coming to the IPL 2026 final, RCB won their second consecutive IPL title by defeating GT by five wickets in the final. RCB also became only the third side after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to defend their IPL crown successfully. The Rajat Patidar-led side, after restricting GT to 155/8 in the first innings, chased the target down with five wickets and two overs remaining, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 42-ball 75. (ANI)