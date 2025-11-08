Abhishek Sharma became the fastest batter to reach 1000 T20I runs (by balls faced), achieving the feat in 528 balls. He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav (573 balls) during the fifth T20I against Australia in Brisbane.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma surpassed captain Suryakumar Yadav to become the fastest batter to reach 1000 T20I runs among full-member nations, achieving the milestone in just 528 balls. He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav (573 balls) and England's Phil Salt (599) on the list of quickest to the mark by balls faced. Abhishek Sharma has played 29 T20I matches, batting in 28 innings and remaining not out once. He has scored a total of 1,012 runs at an impressive average of 37.48 and a blistering strike rate of 189.51. His highest score in the format is 135, and his tally includes two centuries and six half-centuries Abhishek Sharma achieved this milestone during the fifth and final T20I of the series against Australia, which is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fastest to 1000 T20I Runs (by Balls Faced)

Abhishek holds the record for being the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs, achieving the milestone in just 528 balls. He is followed by fellow Indian batter Suryakumar, who took 573 balls to reach the mark. England's Phil Salt occupies the third spot with 599 balls, while Australia's Glenn Maxwell follows closely behind at 604. The fifth position is shared by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and New Zealand's Finn Allen, both reaching the landmark in 609 balls.

Fastest Indians to 1000 T20I Runs (by Innings)

Abhishek also joined an elite company by becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach 1000 T20I runs, achieving the milestone in just 28 innings, behind only Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 27. Virat holds the record for reaching 1000 T20I runs in the fewest innings, achieving the feat in just 27. Close behind him is Abhishek Sharma, who reached the milestone in 28 innings, followed by KL Rahul with 29. Suryakumar Yadav occupies the fourth spot, having taken 31 innings to the mark, while Rohit Sharma completes the top five, reaching 1000 runs in 40 innings.

India vs Australia: 5th T20I Match Update

Speaking about the fifth T20I between Australia and India, Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The match was stopped after the completion of 4.5 overs, first due to lightning and then because of rain. India's openers and Australia's fielders left the field as the game was stopped. At the stoppage of play, the visitors are 52/0 in 4.5 overs with Shubman Gill (29*) and Abhishek Sharma (23*) unbeaten on the crease. (ANI)