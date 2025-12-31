Aakash Chopra warns Punjab Kings’ bowling depth and Lockie Ferguson’s fitness could undermine IPL 2026 plans despite smart auction moves.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Punjab Kings’ bowling could be a weak link heading into IPL 2026, highlighting uncertainty around Lockie Ferguson’s availability and fitness. He cautioned that PBKS’ reliance on overseas seamers remains high beyond Arshdeep Singh, and that the franchise did not meaningfully deepen its spin options at the auction.

Chopra noted PBKS took a light-touch approach at the IPL 2026 auction after retaining 21 players. With Glenn Maxwell exiting the IPL, the team pivoted to Cooper Connolly for ₹3 crore, alongside additions Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, and Vishal Nishad. He called Connolly’s signing “phenomenal,” but stressed the broader bowling composition still raises questions.

On pace resources, Chopra said Punjab’s structure leans heavily on foreign quicks, adding that Marco Jansen is “in phenomenal form” and available. He expressed concern over Ferguson, saying he was “not hearing good stories” and was unsure whether the New Zealand seamer would be fit. Ferguson featured in only four games in IPL 2025 before a leg injury, and he recently suffered a calf issue with Desert Vipers in the ILT20.

Despite a long list of seamers, Chopra argued PBKS remain “a little light in bowling.” The franchise previously brought in Mitchell Owen and retained him, with further options in Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. While this provides coverage, he suggested the attack still lacks robust depth and reliability across a long tournament.

Spin, he said, is the other pressure point. Chopra expected Punjab to reinforce their spin department more decisively at the auction but felt the upgrades were limited. Yuzvendra Chahal, whom he termed “excellent,” leads the unit, with Harpreet Brar offering utility. Beyond them, however, he sees insufficient depth, calling spin “one thing that troubles them slightly.”

Chopra added that batting powered PBKS for extended stretches last season, and the franchise appears set to maintain its trust in uncapped Indian players. He believes Punjab will continue with the same philosophy in 2026, with Cooper Connolly strengthening the overseas contingent and providing flexibility.