Tournament's drama alphabetically — from Algeria's resurgence and Nigeria's scoring power to Brahim Diaz's Golden Boot and Elias Pelembe's retirement.

Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the final against Morocco in extra time on Sunday to bring the Africa Cup of Nations trophy back to Senegal four years after their first triumph.

AFP Sport recalls alphabetically talking points from the 35th edition, and first to be staged over two years having kicked off on December 21.

A

Algeria reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2019, but after a tense last-16 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo, they were outclassed by Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

B

South Africa coach Hugo Broos was rebuked by South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie after the national coach claimed the AFCON lacked the "vibe" of the 2024 tournament in Ivory Coast.

C

After coach Marc Brys was fired and goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Vincent Aboubakar axed close to the AFCON, Cameroon reached the quarter-finals after holding Ivory Coast and beating South Africa.

D

Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo scored three goals and won three player of the match awards before being subdued in a quarter-final defeat by Egypt.

E

Record seven-time champions Egypt failed again against bogey opponents Senegal, losing 1-0 in a tense semi-final. It was the Pharaohs' third straight competitive defeat by the Teranga Lions.

F

Coach Emerse Fae could not reproduce the miraculous recovery that took Ivory Coast to the 2024 title after losing two group games. He blamed concentration lapses for their last-eight defeat by Egypt.

G

A record 121 goals were scored at the 2025 AFCON -- two more than in the previous edition in Ivory Coast. Moroccan Brahim Diaz won the Golden Boot with five goals.

H

Former Egypt star Wael Gomaa believes coach Hossam Hassan should pick only local players. Referring to the third place play-off loss to Nigeria, Gomaa criticised the "so-called professionals from Europe".

I

Ill discipline led to Mali being reduced to 10 men in three consecutive matches. Amadou Haidara and Woyo Coulibaly were shown straight red cards and captain Yves Bissouma was sent off after two cautions.

J

Nicolas Jackson was first to score twice in a match, bagging a brace for Senegal against Botswana. His feat was later matched by seven others. There was no hat-trick.

K

Christian Kofane, a 19-year-old striker with Bayer Leverkusen, starred for Cameroon, scoring match-winners against Mozambique and South Africa.

L

Ademola Lookman converted the penalty that gave Nigeria victory over Egypt in the shoot-out for third place. It was the eighth time Nigeria won the play-off for the bronze medals.

M

Losing the final against Senegal condemned Morocco to their first competitive defeat at home since going down 2-0 to Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier 17 years ago.

N

Nigeria scored 14 goals, the most by a team. Victor Osimhen (four goals), Lookman (three) and Akor Adams and Raphael Onyedika (two each) were the chief contributors.

O

Egyptian Ahmed Fatouh, Saul Coco of Equatorial Guinea, Mozambican Feliciano 'Nene' Jone and Aubrey Modiba of South Africa had the misfortune of scoring own goals.

P

Mozambique midfielder Elias Pelembe, 42, quit international football after competing in three AFCONs. He is the second oldest player after former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary to play in the event.

Q

Cameroon questioned the severity and speed with which CAF banned national federation president Samuel Eto'o from attending four matches, including the AFCON final, after he criticised a referee.

R

German coach Gernot Rohr continued to impress with minnows Benin. The Cheetahs took Egypt to extra time before suffering a last-16 loss.

S

When Pape Gueye scored the match winner in the final against Morocco, it was the first goal from Senegal in four AFCON finals. They triumphed in 2022 on penalties after a goalless draw with Egypt.

T

Tanzania, co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON with Kenya and Uganda, reached the knockout stage for the first time at the fourth attempt. After reaching the round of 16, they restricted Morocco to a 1-0 win.

U

Uganda used three goalkeepers during a mini-league loss to Nigeria. Denis Onyango went off injured at half-time and replacement Salim Magoola was sent off, leading to the introduction of Nathan Alionzi.

V

Benin and Mozambique achieved their first AFCON victories. Benin beat Botswana to end a 15-match winless run while Mozambique defeated Gabon after four draws and 12 losses.

W

A wonder goal from substitute Adil Boulbina, whose thunderbolt flew into the roof of the net, gave Algeria a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in an intense last-16 clash.

X

Morocco coach Walid Regragui called Brahim Diaz the "X factor" in his team. "He can become the best player in the world if he wants to," said the 50-year-old tactician.

Y

Senegal captain and defender Kalidou Koulibaly and striker Habib Diallo were suspended for the final after receiving two yellow cards each during the knockout phase.

Z

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, a son of French football icon Zinedine Zidane, kept three clean sheets for Algeria before conceding twice in a quarter-final loss to Nigeria.

