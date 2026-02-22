India collapsed against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, bowled out for 111 while chasing 188. Shivam Dube’s 42 was the only resistance in a 76-run defeat that hurt India’s Net Run Rate and put their semifinal hopes in jeopardy.

Team India’s poor batting performance was on display during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

With an 188-run target set by South Africa, Team India batters succumbed to pressure and clinical Proteas’ bowling as the hosts were bundled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. Shivam Dube was the top batter for the Men in Blue as he played an innings of 42 off 37 balls, including three sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 113.51. Other Indian batters failed to contribute significantly, with the second-best individual score being 18 by skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen led the bowling attack, registering figures of 4/22 at an economy rate of 5.70 in his spell of 3.5 overs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj picked three wickets while conceding 24 runs at an economy rate of 8.00 in three overs. While Corbin Bosch chipped in with two wickets and gave away 12 runs at an economy rate of 4.00 in three overs.

India’s Batting Faltered by Scoreboard Pressure

Chasing an 188-run target, Team India had a disastrous start to their innings as they collapsed to 51/5 in 9.1 overs with the dismissals of Ishan Kishan (0), Tilak Varma (1), Abhishek Sharma (15), Washington Sundar (11), and Suryakumar Yadav (18), leaving in a reeling position as the required run rate climbed above 12 runs per over.

However, there was a hope of revival in chasing down the target when Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya were steadying the ship and attempting to tilt the momentum in India’s favour until their 35-run stand for the sixth wicket ended after Hardik was dismissed at 86/6. Thereafter, the onus fell on Dube to carry on India’s run chase, when the hosts needed 101 off 35 balls to win the match.

After Hardik’s dismissal, India further collapsed to 88/8 by the end of the 15th over, with the dismissals of Rinku Singh (0) and Arshdeep Singh. At this moment, it appeared that the Men in Blue would not cross the 100-run mark. However, Shivam Dube stepped up and fought a lone battle, striking a few late boundaries to push India past the 100-run mark,

Though the 188-run target was impossible to chase, Dube was hoping for a fight till the end, until his stay at the crease ended after being dismissed at 111/9. Eventually, Team India’s run chase was concluded after the final fall of a wicket of Jasprit Bumrah (0) at 111 all-out. From 86/6 to 111 all-out, Team India lost four wickets for 25 runs to seal a crushing 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.

Fans Slam India’s ‘Demoralising Performance’ and ‘Arrogant’ Batting

Team India’s poor batting performance in a crucial Super 8 clash against South Africa sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticising the team’s shot selection, intent, and approach in a high-pressure contest.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed disappointment over what they termed a recurring batting failure in the tournament, questionable shot selection, and over-reliance on a few individuals. While others warned that such an ‘arrogant’ and ‘demoralising’ performance could derail their chances of winning the T20 World Cup.

For the first time in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, India batted second and failed to handle the pressure of a stiff chase, exposing frailties in the middle-order and raising fresh concerns over their ability to respond to scoreboard pressure in crunch situations.

India’s overall batting performance further questions their approach, ability to play against spin, especially finger spin, pace variations, and whether the team management can rethink their roles and combinations in the remainder of their Super 8 clash.

India’s NRR Takes a Significant Hit

Team India’s shambolic batting performance was just a part of the damage, as the heavy 76-run defeat also dealt a significant blow to their Net Run Rate (NRR), potentially complicating their chances of qualifying for the semifinal, let alone reaching the final of the tournament.

Following a Super 8 defeat to South Africa, Team India’s NRR stands at -3.888, which is likely to severely dent their semifinal hopes if South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies secure crucial wins in their remaining matches, further tightening the race for the final four.

With two matches in the Super 8, each against Zimbabwe and West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively, the Men in Blue will not only have to win both encounters but also aim for dominant margins to improve their NRR and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Given the designation as the defending champions, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side cannot afford any further slip-ups in the tournament, as another defeat could all but end their T20 World Cup campaign and intensify scrutiny over their approach in high-pressure matches. It remains to be seen how Team India management responds to this setback as they aim to revive their Super 8 campaign.