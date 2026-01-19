A chaotic AFCON final ended with Senegal beating hosts Morocco in extra time after a saved penalty, wild protests and a dramatic Pape Gueye winner.

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations as Pape Gueye's extra-time winner sunk hosts Morocco 1-0 after a chaotic final that saw the eventual champions storm off the pitch late in the game.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brahim Diaz could have won the trophy for Morocco with a controversial spot-kick in the 24th minute of added time at the end of normal time as ugly scenes broke out in the stands.

But Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy easily saved the weak attempted 'Panenka' chip by the Real Madrid winger, who was clearly distracted by the long delay that followed the penalty award.

The game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium then went to extra time, and Gueye's brilliant 94th-minute strike handed them the title.

"We had a feeling of injustice. Just before the penalty we thought we should have had a goal and the referee didn't go to VAR," said match-winner Gueye, who added that Sadio Mane had urged the team to come back onto the pitch for the penalty.

"Sadio told us to come back on and we remobilised. Edouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game."

The controversial penalty was awarded by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala right at the end of the allotted eight added minutes in normal time following a VAR check for a challenge on Diaz by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The Moroccan team vehemently protested to the referee to check the images, but the decision to eventually give the spot-kick was met with fury by Senegal and their fans.

As most of their players walked off the pitch, some Senegal supporters at the opposite end of the stadium threw chairs and other objects and attempted to get onto the field of play.

They were eventually contained by a large barrier of police and stewards, and their anger turned to delight when the penalty was saved.

The Senegal team had initially been riled by the referee's decision to disallow for a foul a goal scored by Ismaila Sarr in the second added minute.

- Gueye the hero -

Diaz's penalty miss clearly galvanised Senegal, however, and they scored in the fourth minute of extra time to stun the crowd of 66,526.

Sadio Mane won possession in midfield and found Idrissa Gana Gueye, who released his namesake Pape Gueye.

The Villarreal midfielder advanced towards the box before beating goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with a superb strike into the top corner, leaving the hosts distraught.

They could still have forced a penalty shoot-out, with Nayef Aguerd heading against the crossbar in the second half of extra time.

But it was not to be for Morocco, who had been dreaming of winning the title in front of their own fans to end a 50-year wait to become African champions for just the second time.

It is Senegal's second Cup of Nations title in the last three editions, after they defeated Egypt on penalties in Yaounde in 2022 to win the trophy for the very first time.

They can now look forward to the World Cup, and will hope to persuade star man Mane to play another AFCON after he declared that the final would be his last game at the tournament.

"The image we gave of African football was rather shameful. Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who urged his team to "come back stronger".

Any investigation into the disgraceful scenes will focus on the conduct of the Senegal team and their fans as well as any shortcomings by Moroccan organisers.

The incidents came at the end of a tense final low on goalmouth action -- not surprising given the defensive strength of Africa's two top teams in the FIFA rankings.

Then came the late drama, with Senegal surviving the penalty award before Gueye became their hero -- with the first goal scored by Senegal in an AFCON final after they had failed to find the net in any of their three previous appearances in the tournament's deciding game.

It was an agonising ending for Morocco, and many of their fans left the stadium before the final whistle on a cold and wet night.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)