    'A Jedi mind': Antonee Robinson's outrageous card trick stuns Fulham stars and fans

    Fulham's Antonee Robinson plays insane 'Jedi' mind card trick on his teammates; video goes viral on Twitter with more than 2 million views.

    A Jedi mind Antonee Robinson's outrageous card trick stuns Fulham stars and fans snt
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Defender Antonee Robinson, often referred to as 'Jedi' by his Fulham teammates, made a name for himself for both club and nation. The 24-year-old became a fixture for the US national team while assisting Scott Parker's team in their Premier League promotion last season. 

    Robinson showcased one of his other skills earlier this week. The defender used his "Jedi mind trick" to pass the time while on the team's pre-season tour, earning a well-deserved standing ovation. The fantastic card trick has gone viral since Fulham's official Twitter account released the video around 7 p.m. on Thursday. 

    Here's a look at Robinson's mindblowing card trick:

    For those unable to watch the video, here's a transcript of Robinson's 'Jedi mind trick', where he narrates a story and also reveals matching cards simultaneously:

    "This is a normal deck of cards. There's nothing funny going on. Cut the cards in half for me. So, I'm gonna tell you a story about what happened to me," Robinson began. 

    "I was walking on the street and met these girls; these two redheads. I was speaking to them for one, two, three minutes, and their friends came over. It was two brunettes."

    "I said, 'Hi, I'm Jedi. Nice to meet ya.' So what are you doing tonight? They said, 'Oh we're going to a party at 673 King Street. I asked much how much is it to get in? They said 25 quid. I said, 'how much?' They said 25 quid."

    Robinson continues, "I'm walking down to meet them and someone rings me. I say, 'Hello Jedi speaking, who is it?' They asked what I was doing tonight, so I've said, 'I've gone up to a party with these girls at 700 and something King Street.' The girls knew that was wrong and said it was 673 King Street. My bad, it was 673 King Street. Do you know how much it was to get in? 25 quid. All I've got on me is ten pounds. The bouncer said, 'Don't lie to me.' I replied, 'Okay, I've 40 pounds but that's all I've got. Can you give me a good table at least.' They said yeah, no problem, Jedi. We'll sort you out."

    The Fulham defender then asks one of the club's backroom staff to cut the cards again.

    "So, when we got there, we ended up going into the casino," Robinson says. 

    "And everyone wanted me to cut cards and give them a good hand so that they'd win. So the first guy said, 'Can you give me a pair of fours and three eights. I said, 'Yeah that's fine.'"

    "The next guy said, 'I want to beat that. Can you give me four nines?' So I said, yeah, that's fine. My friend, who I walked in with, said, 'Can you give me an eight and four aces. I said, 'No problem. There's one, two, three and four."

    "Everyone looked at me said, 'Jedi you're not going to beat that hand. 'And then I turn around and pull out the flush."

    Robinson is a man with many skills, as it turns out. The USA international is an accomplished pianist in addition to occasionally dazzling his teammates with card tricks. During the 2017–18 Championship season, Fulham tweeted a video of "Jedi" performing the song "River Flows in You."

    Here is the defender in his full flow:

    Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to Robinson's mindblowing trick:

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
