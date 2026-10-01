Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored a monumental 223* to power India to its biggest-ever ODI chase, overhauling West Indies' 405. His knock, the highest individual score in a chase, came after he posted an icy '406? Cool' on social media.

Continuing to up his art of social media captions after every statement knock and record, Indian skipper Shubman Gill made an icy-cold post on social media following his double ton during a record-breaking chase of 406 runs against West Indies in the second ODI at Guwahati.

Despite Rohit Sharma's 72-ball century, which saw him breach the 12,000 ODI run mark, skipper Gill outshone the senior legends Rohit and Virat Kohli with a record-breaking 223* during a successful chase of 406 runs at Guwahati, which will go down as the second-most successful chase in ODI cricket and India's biggest ever in the format. Following the match, Gill posted some snapshots of his batting on social media, with a caption: "406? Cool." The ultra-confident, aggressive caption showcased the Indian skipper's aim to chase down the most massive totals while putting the finishing touches himself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

A Flurry of Records for Skipper Gill

Gill ended unbeaten during the record-breaking chase of 406 runs at 223* in 133 balls, with 26 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of over 167, which is the third-highest ODI score by a batter, next to Rohit Sharma (264) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237*).

Gill overtook Ishan Kishan's record of a 126-ball double ton against Bangladesh in 2022. Now, Gill, with two double tons, is the second batter alongside Rohit Sharma (3) with multiple double tons.

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023 during the 50-over World Cup.

Gill also surpassed Maxwell's Wankhede miracle to register the highest individual score while chasing.

Gill also became the first-ever cricketer to slam a double ton while leading the side, having cracked a classy 269 against England at Edgbaston last year.

The Indian skipper also overtook Virender Sehwag's 219 against WI in 2011 to register the highest-ever ODI score by an Indian captain.

Gill reached his second-successive hundred of the series and third-straight ODI ton on home soil in just 62 balls, overtaking Rohit's record for fastest century by an Indian skipper. The 'Hitman' had cracked a 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi.

The fastest ODI ton for India in men's cricket, though, remains with Virat Kohli, who cracked a 52-ball ton against Australia in 2013.

Gill also raced to the 150-run mark in 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian in an ODI.

This year in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three fours and five sixes.

In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average of 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Match Summary: How India Overhauled West Indies' Mammoth Total

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first.

Incredibly paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7.

Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers.

Thanks to a 255-run stand between Rohit Sharma (101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes), Gill's double ton and cameos of 29 in 19 balls by Virat Kohli and 31* in 37 by Ruturaj Gaikwad, India has pulled off their highest ODI chase ever and overall second-highest chase in the 50-over format with eight wickets in hand.