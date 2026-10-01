Indian cricketer Sanju Samson stated that the unfamiliar conditions in Nagoya for the Asian Games semi-final put both India and Sri Lanka on an even footing. He expressed excitement for the challenge ahead of the crucial clash on Thursday.

Even Footing in Fresh Conditions "Yes, conditions are a bit different," Samson said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the semi-final against Sri Lanka. "We have never played a game here in Nagoya. Most of us are playing here for the first time. There must be a lot of unknown factors, and it goes for the other team as well."So both the teams are coming here fresh, and we don't know the conditions until we go out there and play a proper game of cricket, so that's where the fun is, that's where any team can compete.We are very much excited to play a good game of cricket here," he added.India advanced to the last four by virtue of their higher ranking after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rain has dominated proceedings in Japan, so with all four quarter-finals being washed out without a ball being bowled, a sunny day on Wednesday has provided hope that we would see some action in Nagoya on Thursday. Team Activities and Preparation The opener also revealed that the team has been trying to stay focused with some activities indoors so that they are ready to go when the weather allows room for some cricket."We had a good time. We have been doing some team activities. We were trying to practise every day. We were training and conditioning in the gym every day; we were spending time together, talking cricket and talking combinations. We are having constant meetings to switch on the players when it's required," Samson said. "So, these are the times when we need to be a bit more aware that we need to switch on and suddenly play a big semi-final. Luckily, we have got a good sunny day today to practice and experience whatever we need to do tomorrow," he added.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Indian wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson acknowledged that the unfamiliar conditions in Nagoya could pose a challenge, with most players from both India and Sri Lanka playing there for the first time in Japan in the Asian Games semi-final clash on Thursday. He said both teams would start on an even footing without much knowledge of the conditions and expressed excitement about competing in the semi-final.India won gold in the men’s cricket event at the 2022 Asian Games and will be keen to repeat that feat as they look to add another title to their recent T20I success, having lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026. However, conditions in Nagoya remain an unknown quantity, presenting a fresh challenge for Shreyas Iyer’s side. India were given a scare by Japan in their only T20I on Japanese soil in the build-up to the Asian Games, with the contest eventually reduced to five overs per side."Yes, conditions are a bit different," Samson said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the semi-final against Sri Lanka. "We have never played a game here in Nagoya. Most of us are playing here for the first time. There must be a lot of unknown factors, and it goes for the other team as well."So both the teams are coming here fresh, and we don't know the conditions until we go out there and play a proper game of cricket, so that's where the fun is, that's where any team can compete.We are very much excited to play a good game of cricket here," he added.India advanced to the last four by virtue of their higher ranking after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rain has dominated proceedings in Japan, so with all four quarter-finals being washed out without a ball being bowled, a sunny day on Wednesday has provided hope that we would see some action in Nagoya on Thursday.The opener also revealed that the team has been trying to stay focused with some activities indoors so that they are ready to go when the weather allows room for some cricket."We had a good time. We have been doing some team activities. We were trying to practise every day. We were training and conditioning in the gym every day; we were spending time together, talking cricket and talking combinations. We are having constant meetings to switch on the players when it's required," Samson said. "So, these are the times when we need to be a bit more aware that we need to switch on and suddenly play a big semi-final. Luckily, we have got a good sunny day today to practice and experience whatever we need to do tomorrow," he added.