Despite centuries from Hope, Campbell, and Jangoo pushing West Indies to 405/7, India chased the target in 43.3 overs. Shubman Gill's record 223* and Rohit Sharma's 101 sealed the series for India in a historic run-chase in Guwahati.

Hope reflects on batting positives, bowling woes

West Indies captain Shai Hope highlighted the positives from his team’s batting performance despite their brutal defeat against India in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, while admitting that the bowling unit needed to be more disciplined against a strong Indian batting lineup. West Indies posted a massive 405/7 after centuries from Hope (104), John Campbell (101) and Amir Jangoo (114), but India chased the target in just 43.3 overs, riding on a record-breaking double century from Shubman Gill (223*) and a hundred from Rohit Sharma (101) to win by eight wickets in just 43.3 overs and seal the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, Shai Hope said West Indies can take several positives, especially from their batting performance, as the team has been consistently posting competitive totals. However, he admitted that the bowling unit needed to be tighter, especially against top batters who cannot be allowed to get settled. "Lot of positives I can take from it to be honest. Mainly from the batting side. As a batting group we have been consistently putting up competitive totals. But when you come up against some of the best batters, you can't let them have a start like that. Have to give credit where it's due, but if I had to be really critical, we had to be a little tighter with the ball," he said

Record-breaking chase led by Gill, Rohit

India chased down 406 against the West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday in just 43.3 overs, becoming only the second team after South Africa to successfully chase a 400-plus target in ODI cricket. It was only the second time in ODI history that a team had hunted down a target of 400 or more, following South Africa’s famous 438-run chase against Australia in 2006.

Gill, a player who is not just India's captain but the No. 1 ODI batter now, led the show. He slammed a brilliant 223 runs off 133 balls, laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also smashed a fluent hundred, slamming 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes.

Rohit-Gill's mammoth opening stand

Chasing 406, Indian opening pair of Sharma and skipper Gill put on the second-highest opening partnership for the team on Wednesday. Rohit-Gill enthralled the crowds and rewrote record books during the second ODI against West Indies at Guwahati. Rohit and Gill put on a stand of 255 runs, which was ended with Rohit getting dismissed for 101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 134.67. The highest stand for India as an opening pair is between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who put on a stand of 258 runs against Kenya at Paarl in 2001.

Following the departure of the hitman after his hundred, Virat Kohli joined Gill on the crease. Kohli, who slammed his 55th hundred in the 1st ODI, was removed for 29 off 19 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad then joined Gill in the middle, with the duo steering India home with six overs to spare. Gaikwad chipped in with a composed 31 off 37 balls, providing valuable support to his captain as Gill took charge at the other end.

It was a brutal outing for the West Indies bowlers, with none of them able to keep their economy rate below seven runs per over. Only Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph managed to claim wickets for the visitors.

Three centuries power West Indies to 405

Earlier, riding on majestic centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies produced a stunning batting display to post a massive 405/7 in their 50 overs.

Campbell took the attack to the Indian bowlers during the powerplay, setting the tone for a sensational century. Captain Hope made the most of two dropped catches to bring up a hundred of his own, before Amir Jangoo stole the spotlight with a breathtaking acceleration, racing from 59 off 54 balls to his century in just 70 deliveries.

Campbell set the tone with an explosive 101 off 68 balls, smashing nine fours and five sixes. His aggressive knock provided West Indies with a flying start. Captain Shai Hope then anchored the innings with a composed 104 off 94 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Amir Jangoo added further momentum with a fluent 114 off 77 balls, laced with 13 fours and three sixes.

The three centuries put West Indies in a commanding position, with the visitors maintaining a high scoring rate throughout the innings.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 2/65, while the hosts managed to claim seven wickets but struggled to contain the West Indies batters. (ANI)