Jannik Sinner, the 2025 gentlemen's singles champion, will become the first Italian player to open play on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Iga Swiatek, last year's ladies' champion, is set to open proceedings on day 2 of the tournament.

Sinner Makes History on Centre Court

Playing the opening match on Centre Court at The Championships, Wimbledon, is one of the greatest privileges in tennis. Next Monday, Italy's Jannik Sinner will become the first Italian player to achieve this honour, having won the gentlemen's singles title in 2025. The 24-year-old's return to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) signals another cherished fortnight of competition, one that has been defined by excellence since the tournament's inception in 1877, according to a press release.

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"For me, opening play on Centre Court will be a goosebumps moment. The atmosphere is unique, unlike anything else you experience on tennis courts around the world. I would never have dreamed that one day it would be me stepping onto that lawn and into that theatre for the very first match of the championships," Sinner said.

Swiatek Returns to Scene of Victory

Iga Swiatek will follow in Sinner's footsteps, returning to the scene of one of her career-defining victories when she opens proceedings on day 2. The Rolex Testimonee's poise and unwavering commitment led to her becoming the first Polish player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish last year.

Swiatek looks back on this momentous achievement and said, "Lifting the trophy was something beyond words because adapting my game to grass has been a long-term process. I focused on refining my footwork, being more aggressive with my court positioning and trusting my instinct to take the ball early. Knowing that Rolex has been such an integral part of Wimbledon's history made my win even more special. I feel proud to continue this legacy and grateful for the trust and support they show me throughout my journey."

A Legacy of Grass-Court Prowess

Since Rolex's relationship with tennis began at Wimbledon in 1978, many members of the Rolex family have left a lasting impression on the spiritual home of tennis. From Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert's pioneering baseline games to Stefan Edberg and Pat Rafter's precision serve-and-volley style, and more recently, the elegant single-handed backhand of Roger Federer, the tournament's legends have showcased their grass-court prowess while continually pushing the sport forward.

Borg reflects on winning his first of five consecutive Wimbledon titles in 1976 and said, "To know it's been 50 years since I won my maiden Wimbledon title feels like a long time. Back then, the grass courts were very fast. I often tried to play on the front foot and come forward, but I didn't want to do this all the time, so I tried staying on the baseline. I had to learn and figure out how to play my game. Once I did that, I finally felt comfortable on this surface. I knew exactly when to come in and when to stay back, I found the motion, I found the rhythm, and I think that's why I was very successful at Wimbledon. This was the key moment for me."

Next Generation Aims for Glory

Half a century later, the next generation arrives in south-west London, aiming to tailor their games and capture this prestigious prize for the first time. The newly crowned Roland-Garros champion Mirra Andreeva joins Belinda Bencic, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Qinwen Zheng in the ladies' singles draw, while fellow Rolex Testimonees João Fonseca, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among those with their sights set on the gentlemen's singles trophy. The tennis world will once again watch the skilful performances play out, with each moment adding to Wimbledon's timeless traditions forged over 149 years.