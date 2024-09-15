'Tu suicide karle': Paralympics gold medal winner Navdeep Singh shares heart-breaking past (WATCH)

Gold medal winner at the Paris Paralympics, Navdeep Singh recalled harsh comments by people and revealed that he was once asked to suicide because of his condition.

India's Navdeep Singh became an overnight star after securing the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F41 final at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Once taunted for his condition (Dwarfism), 23-year-old Navdeep earned India its first-ever Paralympics medal in the F41 men's javelin throw category. He has emerged as a celebrated figure, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi singing his praises. However, Navdeep's inspiring journey hasn't been easy at all. Born with dwarfism, he endured severe criticism and societal rejection throughout his life.

In an emotional podcast interview, Navdeep opened up about his harsh past, and shared a heartbreaking tale when asked about the motivation behind his performances. Navdeep recalled hurtful taunts he faced, and revealed that he was once asked to commit suicide as he would not be able to do anything in life, because of his condition.

"Aapko kya lagta hai hume hausla kaha se aata hai? Jab wo bolte hain ki tu kuch nahi kar sakta. Isse acha to tu suicide kar le. Ye kya jeewan hai tera [Where do you think we get our courage from? When they say you can't do anything. It's better if you just commit suicide. What kind of life is this for you?]," Navdeep recalled personal challenges, during Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

Instead of breaking him, these brutal comments only fueled Navdeep’s determination to prove his critics wrong. His gold medal at the Paris Paralympics wasn’t just a victory in sports, but a bold statement against discrimination and doubt.

Navdeep was one of India's top performers in the Paris Paralympics, producing a distance of 47.32 meters in the final, that also had its share of controversy over the Iranian athlete's gesture.

Born in Panipat, Haryana, Navdeep Singh's life has been marked by perseverance and determination. Facing physical and societal challenges from a young age, he drew inspiration from his father, a national-level wrestler and Gram Sachiv. This motivation led Navdeep to channel his energy into athletics, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way.

Navdeep's journey to the top at 2024 Paris Paralympics was nothing short of extraordinary. The competition began with a foul on his first attempt. However, he quickly found his rhythm with a throw of 46.39 meters in his second attempt, moving him into second place. His third throw, a colossal 47.32 meters, not only shattered the previous Paralympic record but also placed him in the lead.

The initial excitement was overshadowed by Sayah's record-breaking throw of 47.64 meters in his fifth attempt, pushing Navdeep back to second place. But the disqualification of Sayah meant that Navdeep's throw was enough to secure him the gold medal.

