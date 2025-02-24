Champions Trophy: Pakistani fans in Islamabad celebrate Virat Kohli's century against their own team (WATCH)

Led by Virat Kohli, India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in Champions Trophy to two matches.

Virat Kohli's match-winning century against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy has sparked celebrations not just in India but also across the border, with fans in Islamabad hailing the Indian batting maestro's brilliance.

India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament to two matches.

Leading from the front, Kohli delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls to guide India to a comfortable chase of Pakistan's total of 241. His innings, laced with seven exquisite boundaries, further cemented his reputation as one of the greatest batters in ODI history.

While Indian fans erupted in joy across cities like Mumbai, Siliguri, Baramulla, and Bengaluru, a viral video surfaced on social media showing Pakistani fans in Islamabad cheering for Kohli despite their national team's loss. The footage captured a group of cricket enthusiasts celebrating the Indian star's century and applauding his sensational knock.

Meanwhile, in India, the celebrations were electrifying as fans took to the streets with drums, fireworks, and chants of "India, India." A supporter outside the Dubai International Stadium expressed his joy, saying, "It was an amazing match. We love Team India!" Another cricket lover added, "Virat Kohli was just phenomenal today. We are so proud of him!"

With this victory, India inches closer to securing a semi-final spot in the Champions Trophy 2025. Fans are now hoping that the Men in Blue will go all the way and lift the coveted title, a feat they last achieved in 2013.

