A heated argument outside a Gurugram liquor shop escalated into violence, captured in a viral video. The footage shows a man slapping a woman repeatedly, followed by her retaliation, sparking divided reactions online and police attention.

High drama unfolded outside a liquor shop near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man. The incident surfaced when a video of the confrontation went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The footage shows the pair engaged in a heated argument late in the evening, surrounded by a crowd. As tempers flared, the woman hurled abuses at the man, prompting him to slap her multiple times. She retaliated by continuing to abuse him, slapping him back and pulling off his T‑shirt.

Video Sparks Divided Online Reactions

Bystanders attempted to intervene, but the woman was heard asking another man not to interfere. The video, posted on X, triggered strong reactions. While some demanded strict police action against the man, others argued that provocation made the situation difficult to tolerate.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan confirmed that no formal complaint has been filed so far. However, authorities have taken cognizance of the viral video and are working to verify the exact date and time of the incident.