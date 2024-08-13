Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview disrupted by cyber attack: What is DDoS attack?

    Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X was delayed by a DDoS attack, overwhelming the platform with excessive traffic. The attack disrupted the scheduled event, leading Musk to proceed with a limited audience at 8:30 PM ET, promising to share the unedited audio afterwards despite the setback.

    What is DDoS attack? Elon Musk confirms it disrupted much-awaited interview with Donald Trump vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Elon Musk's much-anticipated interview with Donald Trump was disrupted by a DDoS attack, as confirmed by Musk on X (formerly known as Twitter). The interview, originally scheduled for 8 PM ET, faced significant delays after the platform was targeted by this cyber assault, which compromised its functionality.

    What is a DDoS attack?

    A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is a form of cyberattack that overwhelms websites and servers with excessive, errant traffic, exhausting an application’s resources. This leads to poor performance or even a total shutdown of the targeted site. These attacks can persist for hours or even days, resulting in multiple disruptions within a single incident.

    "I'm more of a believer now..." Donald Trump recounts assassination bid in interview with Elon Musk

    Microsoft explains that during a DDoS attack, numerous computers flood a single system with traffic, pushing out legitimate users and leading to delays or interruptions in service. In severe cases, hackers can infiltrate the system’s database and access sensitive information. DDoS attacks exploit security vulnerabilities and can target any publicly accessible endpoint on the internet.

    The DDoS attack on X not only delayed the conversation between Musk and Trump but also demonstrated the vulnerability of even the most robust platforms to such coordinated assaults. Musk addressed the attack in a post, saying, "It seems there's a massive DDoS attack on X. We're working to stop it. In the worst case, we'll continue with fewer live listeners and share the conversation later."


    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH)

    Earlier in the day, Musk had tested the platform with 8 million concurrent listeners in preparation for the interview. However, due to the DDoS attack, he announced that the interview would proceed at 8:30 PM ET with a limited audience. "We'll move forward with a smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then share the unedited audio right afterwards," Musk confirmed in a follow-up post.

    Despite the disruption, Musk remained committed to ensuring the interview would be available to the public, though with some inevitable delays.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Antenna modifications orbital constraints set back Indo US NISAR launch to 2025 vkp

    Antenna modifications, orbital constraints set back Indo-US NISAR launch to 2025

    Are there Serpents protecting Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple read this vkp

    Are there ‘Serpents’ protecting Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple? Read facts

    Researchers confirm existence of cave network beneath Lunar surface Game changer for Lunar exploration and habitation vkp

    Researchers confirm existence of cave network below Moon: Game changer for Lunar exploration and habitation

    Sunita Williams dances as her Boeing Starliner capsule docks with Space Station (WATCH) gcw

    Sunita Williams dances as her Boeing Starliner capsule docks with Space Station (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala government allocates Rs 18 Lakh to screen its achievements in theatres across 5 states anr

    Kerala government allocates Rs 18 Lakh to screen its achievements in theatres across 5 states

    Red Fort gears up for Independence Day 2024: Preparations in full swing (WATCH) AJR

    Red Fort gears up for Independence Day 2024: Preparations in full swing (WATCH)

    Kulhad Pizza Couple VIRAL video: Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur groove to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Mombattiye' [WATCH] ATG

    Kulhad Pizza Couple VIRAL video: Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur groove to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Mombattiye' [WATCH]

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 13 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold crosses Rs 52000 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 13: Rate of 8 gm gold crosses Rs 52,000

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you? gcw

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you?

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon