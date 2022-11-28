Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Study reveals nearly 86% of men from West Bengal run risk of infertility, highest in country: Report

    The number of infertile men has jumped over the last decade due to two reasons. First, more men are now getting tested; secondly, more precise diagnosis has made it possible to identify infertility.

    A nationwide study conducted by a reproductive facility on couples seeking fertility treatment between 2018 and 2021 revealed that Bengal has the highest number of men with abnormal sperm parameters in the country, a prime condition for infertility.

    According to the study that was conducted on 64,452 couples, nearly 86% of men from the state suffered from at least one of three major sperm abnormalities that cause infertility. Male infertility was one of the reasons associated with infertility in 61% of 2,179 couples who sought treatment at the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre in Bengal between January and October this year.

    The survey flags precise and quick diagnoses, apart from poor lifestyle, stress, late marriage, busy work schedules and improper food habits as being responsible for the jump in the number of infertile males.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Nitiz Murdia, co-founder and managing director of Indira IVF, which conducted the survey across the country, including Kolkata said that a very high percentage of men in Bengal suffer from one of the three parameters that determine sperm abnormality.

    "The figure varied between 79% in 2018 and 96% in 2021. A steep 10. 8% of our male patients in Bengal had zero sperm count in 2021," he added. Experts in Kolkata said male infertility was on the rise across India, and Kolkata was no exception.

    While women, traditionally, are the first to undergo an infertility test, an equal number of men eventually turn out to be infertile.

    In India, abnormal sperm parameters in men rose from 63.7% in 2018 to 80.9% in 2021. The number of infertile men has jumped over the last decade due to two reasons. First, more men are now getting tested; secondly, more precise diagnosis has made it possible to identify infertility.

    It is also said that the treatment for fertility has shot up after Covid. The number of infertile males has always probably been the same as females. But earlier, social taboos prevented men from getting tested.

