Yashvi Mulchandani’s Co-Produced Short Film Chef at the White House Garners Prestigious Global Recognition

Los Angeles, CA — Rising film producer Yashvi Mulchandani is making waves in the film industry with her co-produced short film Chef at the White House, which has been selected and celebrated at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals. Co-produced alongside Yash Arora and directed by Arnav Shah, the short film was shot over four days in Los Angeles and has quickly become a standout on the festival circuit.



Chef at the White House achieved an official selection at the renowned LA Shorts International Film Festival, one of the largest and most prestigious short film festivals globally. As an Academy Award®️, BAFTA, and Canadian Screen Award qualifying festival, LA Shorts has a long-standing history of discovering emerging talent and has been a launching pad for numerous filmmakers who have gone on to win Oscars. Its reputation as LA's biggest short film festival makes selection an extraordinary honor, providing a platform for films to reach industry professionals, critics, and a global audience.



The film also made its mark at the Micheaux Film Festival, an award-winning festival known for celebrating diverse and underrepresented voices in film, television, and digital storytelling. The Micheaux Film Festival is recognized for its inclusive approach and commitment to highlighting bold, authentic narratives, making it one of the most significant festivals championing diverse filmmakers today.



Adding to its international acclaim, Chef at the White House was also selected for the British Short Film Awards, where it was nominated for Best Student Short. Known for recognizing exceptional storytelling and cinematic craft, the British Short Film Awards highlights emerging talent within the UK and globally, offering selected films the opportunity to be screened in London, one of the world’s key hubs for the arts and entertainment.



Yashvi Mulchandani’s role as co-producer has been instrumental in bringing this project to life, demonstrating her keen eye for compelling stories and her dedication to high-quality filmmaking. Her ability to collaborate with visionary talents like director Arnav Shah and co-producer Yash Arora reflects her growing influence in the film industry.



“I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished,” says Mulchandani. “Seeing Chef at the White House connect with audiences and receive recognition on such esteemed platforms is truly an honor.”



With Chef at the White House gaining widespread acclaim, Yashvi Mulchandani solidifies her reputation as a producer to watch, making significant strides in the film industry and setting the stage for even greater projects ahead.

