West Bengal Women registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Karnataka in the second match of the day.

National Games 2025 Hockey: Madhya Pradesh men and women win thrilling encounters on Day 6
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Day 6 of the Hockey events at the National Games 2025 began with a thrilling contest between Madhya Pradesh Women and Haryana Women. Verma Yogita (46’) and captain Karishma Yadav (49’) converted a penalty corner each for MP. Meanwhile, Sonika (25’), and Ishika (47’) found the back of the net once each for Haryana. Captain Rani scored a goal in the dying seconds of the game to hand Haryana a last-minute 3-2 victory.
West Bengal Women registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Karnataka in the second match of the day. Kujur Sujata (7’) and Sushmita Panna (50’) scored a goal each for the winning side. They are currently second in the Pool A standings and will qualify for the semis if Haryana lose to Odisha on Monday.
In a Women’s Pool B encounter, Mizoram faced a 1-3 defeat against Maharashtra. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (7’), Sanika Chandrakant Mane (48’), and Shedage Manashri Narendra (60’) were the goal scorers for Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Lalneihpuii was the lone scorer for Mizoram, converting a penalty corner in the 39th minute.
In the men’s competition, Manipur suffered a 0-4 loss to the hands of Odisha. Prasad Kujur (21’), captain Dipsan Tirkey (27’), Rahul Ekka (51’), and Sudeep Chirmako (57’) scored a goal apiece for Odisha. They need to win or draw against Punjab on Monday to secure a spot in the next round of the competition.
Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Karnataka 5-4 in goal fest. Chetan Mallappa Karisiri (1’, 47’), Somaiah Kuppanda (36’), and Mohammed Raheel (37’) were the goal scorers for the South Indian side. On the other hand, Love Kumar Kanojiya (24’), Mohammad Zaid Khan (29’), Zameer Mohammad (30’, 39’), and Ali Ahmad (60’) got their name on the scoresheet for MP.
Madhya Pradesh have crashed out of the competition despite a thrilling last-minute victory against Karnataka. Meanwhile, Karnataka have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the men’s hockey event at the National Games 2025.
Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 2-0 in the final match of the day, courtesy of goals from Rohit (9’) and Deepak (54’). The latter side are out of the race for the semi-finals, while Haryana are still in contention alongside Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
    
Match Scores:

Women:
Madhya Pradesh 3-2 Haryana
West Bengal 2-0 Karnataka
Mizoram 1-3 Maharashtra

Men:
Manipur 0-4 Odisha
Madhya Pradesh 5-4 Karnataka
Tamil Nadu 0-2 Haryana

