Model and Actress Victoria Larsen inspires with her success story

She divulges details on her early life, career, and other endeavors she is excited about.

The astounding success stories created from the ground up often instill great hope, positivity, and motivation in others. These success stories consist of several youngsters across fields around the world who never doubted their abilities, innate skills, and talents and went all in to turn all their visions into reality, just like model and actress from Dubai Victoria Larsen did in all these years as one of the youngest models and actresses in the world of entertainment.

Today, Victoria Larsen has created a one-of-a-kind success story for herself, which has inspired many other budding talents, especially young girls like her, vying to make their mark in the modeling and entertainment realm. The 21-year-old has a portfolio of work that boasts of some of the biggest modeling agencies and brands worldwide.

The Dubai, UAE-based talent has been active in the industry since 2018 when she was 16. She has spellbound people with her élan and confidence as a model and actress in just a few short years. Today, she is a fashion model who is signed to Diva Dubai. At such a young age, she earned the title International Model of the Year and made multiple appearances on international magazine covers.

Speaking about her early life, Victoria Larsen says she was born to entrepreneur Nicole Rodrigues of Diva Dubai & Diva Group of Companies and Henrik Larsen in Roskilde, Denmark. She studied at Emirates International and, in 2013, moved to Cheltenham College in the UK, where she became the hockey team's captain and also played tennis. In 2019, she returned to Dubai and studied at the American School of Dubai.

After finishing high school, she moved to New York City to focus more on her studies and her modeling career. Since then, she has dabbled into other things and shown a keen interest in Business studies as well.

Her early work between 2019 and 2020 saw her getting featured in several world-known magazines and getting an opportunity to model for top designers and jewelry brands globally, which also earned her the opportunity to work with some of the most renowned photographers.

Victoria Larsen continues her streak of working with renowned designers and magazines worldwide and simultaneously navigating her path in entrepreneurship.



