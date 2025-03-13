IPL 2025: The Biggest Cricket Festival is Back

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to thrill cricket fans once again from March 22 to May 25. Known as the biggest T20 league in the world, IPL is famous for its high-intensity matches, star players, and unmatched entertainment. With 10 teams battling in over 74 matches, this season is also promised to be filled with non-stop action.



IPL is not just about cricket, it’s a global spectacle that brings together top international and Indian players. From last-over thrillers to record-breaking performances, the league has given fans countless unforgettable moments. With huge viewership, massive sponsorship deals, and a fan following across the globe, the IPL is the most-watched cricket league in the world.

The IPL 2025 is going to begin on March 22, 2025, running until May 25, 2025, with a total of 74 matches scheduled to be played during those two months. Each team will play 14 matches in the league stage. The playoffs format remains the same:

The top two teams battle in Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the final.

battle in for a direct spot in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams play in the Eliminator.

play in the The winner of the Eliminator faces the loser of Qualifier 1 for the last spot in the final.

faces the for the last spot in the final. Start Date: March 21, 2025

End Date: May 25, 2025

May 25, 2025 Total Teams : 10

: 10 Total Matches: 74

The recent IPL mega-auction in Jeddah unveiled some remarkable signings:

Rishabh Pant secured the highest bid, with the Lucknow Super Giants acquiring him for a staggering $3.21 million.

Jos Buttler became the most expensive overseas player, joining the Gujarat Titans for $1.81 million.

Teams to Watch

Several franchises have bolstered their squads, making them strong contenders:

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, led by Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad respectively, bring a wealth of experience and a legacy of success.

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, aim to retain their title with a balanced mix of youth and experience.

Emerging Talents and Future Stars

The IPL has always been a platform for budding cricketers to shine:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion at such a young age has generated significant buzz, with cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid praising his potential.

Fans are eager to witness how these young talents perform on the grand stage, potentially altering the dynamics of the tournament.

