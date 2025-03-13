IPL 2025: The Biggest Cricket Festival is Back

IPL is not just about cricket, it’s a global spectacle that brings together top international and Indian players. 

IPL 2025: The Biggest Cricket Festival is Back
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to thrill cricket fans once again from March 22 to May 25. Known as the biggest T20 league in the world, IPL is famous for its high-intensity matches, star players, and unmatched entertainment. With 10 teams battling in over 74 matches, this season is also promised to be filled with  non-stop action. Register with Zuplay to get the best out of IPL 2025.


IPL is not just about cricket, it’s a global spectacle that brings together top international and Indian players. From last-over thrillers to record-breaking performances, the league has given fans countless unforgettable moments. With huge viewership, massive sponsorship deals, and a fan following across the globe, the IPL is the most-watched cricket league in the world.

The IPL 2025 is going to begin on March 22, 2025, running until May 25, 2025, with a total of 74 matches scheduled to be played during those two months. Each team will play 14 matches in the league stage. The playoffs format remains the same:

  • The top two teams battle in Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the final.
  • The third and fourth-placed teams play in the Eliminator.
  • The winner of the Eliminator faces the loser of Qualifier 1 for the last spot in the final.
  • Start Date: March 21, 2025
  • End Date: May 25, 2025
  • Total Teams: 10
  • Total Matches: 74 

The recent IPL mega-auction in Jeddah unveiled some remarkable signings:

  • Rishabh Pant secured the highest bid, with the Lucknow Super Giants acquiring him for a staggering $3.21 million.

 

  • Jos Buttler became the most expensive overseas player, joining the Gujarat Titans for $1.81 million.

 

Teams to Watch

Several franchises have bolstered their squads, making them strong contenders:

  • Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, led by Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad respectively, bring a wealth of experience and a legacy of success.

 

  • The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, aim to retain their title with a balanced mix of youth and experience.

 

Emerging Talents and Future Stars

The IPL has always been a platform for budding cricketers to shine:

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inclusion at such a young age has generated significant buzz, with cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid praising his potential.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Revolutionizing Chennai's Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Revolutionizing Chennai’s Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Bloodline Vengeance Unleashed - A Gripping Action Thriller Rooted in Mythology and Revenge

Bloodline: Vengeance Unleashed – A Gripping Action Thriller Rooted in Mythology and Revenge

From Wins to Wheels: 1win Celebrates TOP Players with 100 Scooters

From Wins to Wheels: 1win Celebrates TOP Players with 100 Scooters

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth 30 Lakh

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth ₹30 Lakh!

Recent Stories

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Court REVIEW: Is Roshan, Priyadarshi's film worth your time and money? Read THIS now RBA

Court REVIEW: Is Roshan, Priyadarshi's film worth your time and money? Read THIS now

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon