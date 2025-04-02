Lifestyle

Copy Sonakshi Sinha's 8 Suits: Mirror Work to Floral Prints

Sonakshi looked MashaAllah on Eid

Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing in a floral print suit on Eid. She wore subtle makeup with a lightweight suit. This look is perfect for summer, which you can also copy.

Floral Work Silk Suit

You can wear an olive green floral work silk suit on any special occasion. You will find long suits of the same pattern within 2-4K. The shine of a good quality suit never fades.

Red Suit with Sharara Pants

You can wear white sharara pants with a zari work red color suit. Sonakshi is looking gorgeous in a full sleeves suit. Copy this look in the wedding season.

Mirror Work Anarkali Suit

Sonakshi is giving a traditional look in a mirror work Anarkali suit. You can also create a heavy look by carrying this type of suit. 

Yellow Silk Suit

If you want to get a golden color, then you can carry a yellow silk suit. Zari work is done on the suit. You can recreate the front cut suit at a wedding or special event.

Zari and Sequence Work Anarkali Suit

A new bride can steal the show by wearing an Anarkali suit at a function after the wedding. Zari and sequence work is done on the upper part and sleeves of the suit. 

Silver Zari Work Blue Suit

Silver zari work long flared suit is also perfect for special occasions. Heavy silver zari and star work is done on the suit. A cut is given in the front. 

Nita Ambani's Hairstylist Formula: Egg Curd Hair Mask for Silky Hair

Vedic Names in Sanskrit for Boys: Meanings That Will Win Your Heart

Alia Bhatt's Summer Saree Styles: Trendy Looks and Fashion Tips

Sharvari-Inspired Saree: Look Stunning with Styles Under Rs 1500