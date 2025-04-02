Copy Sonakshi Sinha's 8 Suits: Mirror Work to Floral Prints

Lifestyle
Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing in a floral print suit on Eid. She wore subtle makeup with a lightweight suit. This look is perfect for summer, which you can also copy.
You can wear an olive green floral work silk suit on any special occasion. You will find long suits of the same pattern within 2-4K. The shine of a good quality suit never fades.
You can wear white sharara pants with a zari work red color suit. Sonakshi is looking gorgeous in a full sleeves suit. Copy this look in the wedding season.
Sonakshi is giving a traditional look in a mirror work Anarkali suit. You can also create a heavy look by carrying this type of suit.
If you want to get a golden color, then you can carry a yellow silk suit. Zari work is done on the suit. You can recreate the front cut suit at a wedding or special event.
A new bride can steal the show by wearing an Anarkali suit at a function after the wedding. Zari and sequence work is done on the upper part and sleeves of the suit.
Silver zari work long flared suit is also perfect for special occasions. Heavy silver zari and star work is done on the suit. A cut is given in the front.
