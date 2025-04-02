Success Story: How Ananya Singh cleared UPSC with self-study at just 22

Read Full Gallery

Success Story: IAS Ananya Singh achieved 51st rank in UPSC without coaching! Learn about her strategy, timetable, and the reason for her popularity on Instagram.

UPSC Top at 22, No Coaching - Just Self-Reliance and Hard Work!

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, usually requiring years of preparation and expensive coaching to pass. But Ananya Singh from Uttar Pradesh completely changed this perception. Without any coaching, just with self-study and her determination, she fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer at the age of 22!

Ananya Singh

Ananya, a resident of Prayagraj, has always been a meritorious student. Looking at her education record, it becomes clear that she was moving forward with the intention of achieving something big from the beginning: 10th Grade: 96% 12th Grade: 98.25% Graduation: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University The main reason for her success was not only her interest in studies, but she also tried to understand every subject deeply.

UPSC Cleared Without Coaching!

Most students depend on coaching institutes for the UPSC exam, but Ananya passed this exam with complete self-study. 1. Strong Strategy and Timetable: Ananya made it a rule to study for 8-10 hours every day. 2. Current Affairs and Answer Writing: After passing the UPSC preliminary exam, she practiced essay writing daily. 3. Use of Online Resources: Instead of going to coaching, she used YouTube lectures, online notes, and government websites. 4. Self-Analysis and Mock Tests: Ananya gave many mock tests and self-analyzed the answers, which further improved her strategy.

Became an IAS, But Also a Social Media Sensation!

In today's time, government officials are not limited to just their jobs. Ananya Singh is also a popular social media personality on Instagram. She has 45.7K followers on her Instagram. Her excellent balance of professional and personal life inspires people. She also gives UPSC strategy and motivation to her followers.

Self-Study Instead of Coaching: Learn from Ananya's Success!

Today, when many students consider preparing for UPSC without expensive coaching impossible, Ananya's story proves that everything is possible with struggle, dedication, and discipline.

Ananya's Tips

Choose the right resources – Rely on NCERT, government websites, and reliable sources. 1. Do Daily Answer Writing – Start preparing for the main exam after the preliminary exam. 2. Maintain Consistency – Create a daily study schedule and stick to it. 3. Definitely Give Mock Tests – This will improve answer writing and help in understanding the exam pattern. 4. Self-Belief is Most Important – Have faith in yourself and maintain a positive attitude.

Learn from Ananya's Success

Coaching is not necessary, the right strategy is necessary Do regular and smart study Strengthen yourself by making notes Increase confidence with mock tests and revision Today, IAS Ananya Singh is not just an officer, but has become an inspiration for millions of people. If you also want to pass UPSC without coaching, you can learn from her strategy!

Hard Work is the Key to Success!

Today, Ananya Singh is working in West Bengal. Her story is an inspiration to millions of young people that if there is self-reliance and discipline, success is certain. She proves that expensive coaching is not necessary to achieve success in a tough exam like UPSC, but dreams can also be fulfilled with the right strategy and hard work!

Latest Videos